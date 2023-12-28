"Ek tha Jo bina field par aaye match jeeta deta tha"- Top 10 funny Temba Bavuma memes after South Africa's thumping win vs India in his absence

Even without their designated captain, Temba Bavuma's presence on the field and with the bat, South Africa managed to beat India comfortably by innings and 32 runs in the Boxing Day Test on Thursday (December 28).

Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl on the morning of the first day of the Test. It proved to be a great toss to win in hindsight. However, Bavuma suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the 20th over of the first innings of day 1.

He chased the ball after Virat Kohli hit a cover drive and managed to stop it but damaged his hamstring in the process. Bavuma limped off the field immediately and did not take the field again in the match. He also did not come out to bat on Thursday as South Africa opted to end their first innings at 408/9, as they already had a sizeable lead of 163 runs.

Dean Elgar took over the reins in his absence and captained the team astutely. He set the tone and led from the front with a scintillating century with the bat. Pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger were too hot to handle for the Indian batting unit as they skittled out for 245 and 131 in both innings and lost the match inside three days.

Fans took note of South Africa's dominant win against India in the first Test in the absence of Temba Bavuma. They used the scenario and compiled some amusing memes for entertainment. Here are some of them:

"A great team effort"- South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar after comprehensive win against India in Boxing Day Test

At the post-match presentation, Dean Elgar credited the win to the collective effort of all the players. He also reserved special praise for the bowling attack for their phenomenal performance in the match, picking 20 wickets.

Elgar said:

"Massive effort by bowlers to pick up 20 wickets. It was quite juicy. You have got to keep it nice and simple. You need fast bowlers and a spinners, ultimately you need those 20 wicket to win the series. Superb first spell by Rabada, and somebody like Nandre coming to the fore. That has been the shining light. Heap of rubbish and get rewards. Really a great team effort. Playing a two test series, you can't win if you don't win the first one."

Reflecting on his 185-run match-winning knock, Elgar added:

"Always wanted to contribute with big scores. It hasn't worked out at times, but it did this game. Batting in Tests, you need to keep it simple. Game is pretty difficult, complex at times. Focus on the ball, play nice and straight. Wicket's like that, one's gonna come with your name on it. Last international here, good to leave on a high."

The second Test between India and South Africa will begin on January 3 in Cape Town.

