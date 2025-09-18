"Ekdum senti ho jaate the woh" - Former India coach reveals Rohit Sharma's unique connection with iconic movie

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar recently revealed how an iconic Amitabh Bachchan film struck an emotional chord with ODI captain Rohit Sharma. Nayar, also a close friend of Sharma, spoke about the star batter's unique connection with the Bollywood movie during a discussion on the Sony Sports Network.Nayar mentioned that Sharma got very sentimental while watching Sooryavansham, starring Bachchan in a double role as a father and son. He disclosed that it is the only movie where he saw the veteran opener cry.The cricketer-turned-coach said:&quot;Woh ek picture hai jisme maine usko rote hue dekha hai. Ekdum senti ho jaate the wo. (That is one film where I have seen him cry. He got very sentimental.)&quot;It is worth mentioning that Abhishek Nayar continues working closely with Rohit Sharma. He was seen monitoring the 38-year-old's gym session last month ahead of the upcoming season.On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He later drew the curtains on his Test career in May this year. His most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy final.Under Sharma's captaincy, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash to end a 12-year ODI title drought. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final for a crucial 76-run knock from 83 balls.Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in India's three-match ODI series against Australia next monthRohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The ace batter was the second-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season, amassing 418 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28.He is likely to return to international cricket with India's upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The opening encounter will take place in Perth on October 19.The second and third ODIs of the series will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25), respectively. Following the 50-over games, the two sides will compete in a five-match T20I series, beginning October 29.