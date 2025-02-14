Ellyse Perry dispatches waist-high no-ball for a six to reach 50 in GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 season opener [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star all-rounder Ellyse Perry whacked a six to reach her fifty against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025 season opener in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. The right-handed slammed a waist-high no-ball off Deandra Dottin to bring her sixth fifty in the 20-over league.

Ad

The achievement came in the 11th over of RCB’s run chase. Perry got inside the line of the ball to guide it over the deep backward square leg. She immediately reviewed it, arguing it should be a no-ball. The third umpire gave the decision in her favor.

Sharing the video on X, Star Sports captioned the post:

“A masterclass on display!”

Watch Ellyse Perry's 50 below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ellyse Perry scored 57 runs off 34 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and six boundaries. She was caught by Laura Wolvaardt at long-on off Sayali Sathghare’s bowling while trying to go down the ground.

For the unversed, Perry was the leading run-getter in WPL 2024. The 34-year-old amassed 347 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 125.72, including two half-centuries. She also bagged seven wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.81. Her all-round performance helped RCB win their maiden WPL title last season.

Ad

Ellyse Perry falls but Richa Ghosh keeps RCB alive in the run-chase against GG in the WPL season opener

Batting first, Gujarat Giants put up 201/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Beth Mooney provided a fiery start, scoring 56 runs off 42 balls, including eight boundaries. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner then put on a show, hitting an unbeaten 79 off 37 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and three boundaries. Deandra Dottin also chipped in with 25 off 13.

Ad

Renuka Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, picking up two wickets. In response, RCB were 178/4 after 16 overs, with Richa Ghosh (42 off 20) and Kanika Ahuja (28 off 11) at the crease. The defending champions need 24 runs off their last three overs. Ashleigh Gardner has been the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets.

Follow the WPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️