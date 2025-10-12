Ellyse Perry seals victory with a six as Australia pull off record ODI chase against India in Women’s World Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:16 IST
India v Australia: ICC Women
Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 47 off 52 balls (Source: Getty)

Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry finished the game in style with a six, guiding Australia to a historic win over India in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash. The match was played on Sunday, October 12, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The winning moment came on the final delivery of the penultimate over. Needing six off seven balls, Perry hit Sneh Rana down the ground for a maximum as Australia chased down the target of 331 with an over to spare and three wickets in hand, marking the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI history.

Watch the winning moment here:

In the memorable win, skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a brilliant hundred. The opener scored 142 off just 107 balls, hitting 21 fours and three sixes. Phoebe Litchfield (40) and Ashleigh Gardner (45) made valuable contributions, while Perry remained unbeaten on 47 off 52 balls to take Australia over the line for their third win of the tournament.

Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers for the Women in Blue, finishing with figures of 3/41 in 10 overs, but her efforts couldn’t prevent the team from slipping to a second consecutive defeat.

India fail to cap off the innings with a fiery finish after an amazing start

Earlier in the game, after being asked to bat first, India’s opening pair of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave the team a solid start, adding 155 runs for the first wicket off 147 balls. Mandhana scored 80 off 66 deliveries, while Rawal contributed 75 off 96 balls.

Harleen Deol chipped in with 38 off 42 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added a brisk 22 off 17. India were cruising at 287/4 after 42 overs, with Richa Ghosh (27) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25) looking to accelerate. However, both batters fell while attempting to push the scoring rate, with Richa making 32 off 22 balls and Jemimah adding 33 off 21.

In the later stages, Amanjot Kaur made 16, while Deepti Sharma managed just one as India collapsed from 287/4 to being bowled out for 330 in 48.5 overs, failing to bat their full quota of overs. For Australia, Annabel Sutherland was the standout performer with figures of 5/40 from 9.5 overs.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
