Emirates D50 Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the successful completion of the Emirates D20, the United Arab Emirates Cricket Board is all set to conduct the Emirates D50 Tournament 2023. This is a 50-over domestic tournament, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, November 8, and will run till Sunday, November 19.

A total of 17 matches will take place during this tournament. Malek Cricket Grounds 1 and 2 are scheduled to host these 17 games. The teams participating in this 12-day-long event are Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Emirates Red, Emirates Blues, and Sharjah.

Ajman and Dubai will play the tournament opener. Interestingly, this will be the second time an event of this sort will take place this year. The United Arab Emirates Cricket Board hosted another Emirates D50 event in May.

Fujairah defeated Ajman in the final of the tournament by 53 runs after restricting them to just 172 runs. Fujairah have been replaced by Emirates Red this time. They had won four out of their five games and finished in second place in the group.

The Emirates D20 event was completed in October this year and saw Abu Dhabi clinching the trophy. They defeated Dubai in the final by 10 wickets after chasing down the target of 92 runs in just 11.5 overs.

Emirates D50 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, November 8

Ajman vs Dubai; Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman - 5:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Red; Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman - 6:00 PM

Thursday, November 9

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues; Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman - 5:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman; Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman - 6:00 PM

Friday, November 10

Emirates Blues vs Dubai; Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman - 5:00 PM

Emirates Red vs Sharjah; Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman - 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 11

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai; Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman - 3:30 PM

Sunday, November 12

Sharjah vs Ajman; TBC - 5:00 PM

Emirates Red vs Emirates Blues; TBC - 6:00 PM

Tuesday, November 14

Emirates Red vs Dubai; TBC - 5:00 PM

Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues; TBC - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, November 15

Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah; TBC - 5:00 PM

Ajman vs Emirates Blues; TBC - 6:00 PM

Thursday, November 16

Emirates Red vs Ajman; TBC - 5:00 PM

Sharjah vs Dubai; TBC - 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 18

Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC; TBC - 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 19

Final: TBC vs TBC; TBC - 6:00 PM

Emirates D50 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Emirates D50 2023: Full Squads

Sharjah

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Shahan Akram, Taimoor Bhatti, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Azhar, Zohair Iqbal, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Khalid Shah (wk), Harsh Desai, Muhammad Asif, Sabir Rao, Zahoor Khan

Emirates Blues

Deepak Raj, Ethan D’souza, Rayan Khan, Yayin Rai, Akshat Rai, Ammar Badami, Aryan Saxena, Dhruv Parashar, Harit Shetty, Maroof Merchant, Mohammed Ismail, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Hardik Pai, Harshit Seth, Omid Rehman

Ajman

Adnan ul Mulk, Syed Essam, Usman Khan, Abdul Malik, Aryan Lakra, Mohammed Ajmal, Muhammad Ismail, Yash Jai Kumar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Nav Pabhreja, Saif Ali Ghauri, Sheraz Ahmed, Zohaib Gujjar

Dubai

Lovepreet Bajwa, Shival Bawa, Syed Musaib, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty, Ayman Ahamed, Fahad Nawaz, Karan Dhiman, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Safeer Tariq (wk), Shrey Sethi (wk), Vansh Kumar (wk), Keshav Sharma, Muhammad Akasha Tahir, Rahul Bhatia

Emirates Red

Ali Abid, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Asif, Osama Shah, Prithvi Madhu, Danny Pawson, Habib Ur Rehman, Rohan Mustafa, Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad (wk), Riyan Mohammed (wk), Sahil Hariani (wk), Shehan Dilshan (wk), Abdul Rahman Nasir, Akif Raja, Muhammad Mohsin, Zaman Khan, Zubair Khan

Abu Dhabi

Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Chowdary, Sagar Kalyan, Shalom Dsouza, Abdullah Ismail, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Irfan, Nasir Faraz, Samal Udawaththa, Uddish Suri, Zohaib Khan, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Vikum Sanjaya