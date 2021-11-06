"End of an Era" - Fans react as Dwayne Bravo retires and Chris Gayle potentially plays his final T20I for West Indies 

T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket and played his farewell game today against Australia in Abu Dhabi. It was the West Indies' final match in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Legendary batter Chris Gayle also seemed to have played his final game for West Indies although he has not officially announced anything yet.

Fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter on this occasion to remember the achievements of the two modern-day legends in the T20 format and termed it the 'end of an era'.

Fans take to Twitter as Dwayne Bravo retires and Chris Gayle potentially plays his final T20I for West Indies

Aqib Faiz Khhor @AKhhor @ICC 📍End of an Era.Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are one of the Greatest T20 players Of All Time. Two times T20 World Cup champion. Thank You, Universal Boss and Champion for the amazing and beautiful memories.😢😢 @ICC 📍End of an Era.Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are one of the Greatest T20 players Of All Time. Two times T20 World Cup champion. Thank You, Universal Boss and Champion for the amazing and beautiful memories.😢😢

DK @DineshKarthik



The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality.



Love the UNIVERSE BOSS



Adios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun ❤️❤️❤️



#CricketTwitter #WorldCupT20 Ohhh @henrygayle you're such a superstar.The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality.Love the UNIVERSE BOSSAdios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun ❤️❤️❤️ Ohhh @henrygayle you're such a superstar.The cricketing world will miss such a beautiful and colourful personality. Love the UNIVERSE BOSS Adios and am sure life post this will be even more colourful n Fun ❤️❤️❤️#CricketTwitter #WorldCupT20

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Two of the very greatest in the T20 game on view for the West Indies for, possibly, the last time. Irrespective of how this tournament has gone, @henrygayle and @DJBravo47 have been jewels. It will be very strange to see the West Indies take the field without them Two of the very greatest in the T20 game on view for the West Indies for, possibly, the last time. Irrespective of how this tournament has gone, @henrygayle and @DJBravo47 have been jewels. It will be very strange to see the West Indies take the field without them

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial One of the greatest T20I players of all time! Congratulations on a wonderful career @henrygayle . You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss 👏 One of the greatest T20I players of all time! Congratulations on a wonderful career @henrygayle . You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss 👏

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Congrats on a monumental career, Universe Boss The greatest entertainer in the history of world cricket bows out. What a batsman, what a character, what an irrepressible life force. A joy to watch him play, an honour to call him a friend.Congrats on a monumental career, Universe Boss @henrygayle 👏👏👏🔥🔥 The greatest entertainer in the history of world cricket bows out. What a batsman, what a character, what an irrepressible life force. A joy to watch him play, an honour to call him a friend. Congrats on a monumental career, Universe Boss @henrygayle 👏👏👏🔥🔥 https://t.co/Xz5PihttsE

David Warner @davidwarner31 #friendship instagram.com/p/CV8KqrFvSci/… Great win tonight!! Fingers crossed now!! Was great to also be out the for Universe boss and DJ bravo last game. Class cricketers and unbelievable entertainers. #cricket Great win tonight!! Fingers crossed now!! Was great to also be out the for Universe boss and DJ bravo last game. Class cricketers and unbelievable entertainers. #cricket #friendship instagram.com/p/CV8KqrFvSci/…

Cricket Fan @Vijay_Kohli__18



Go Well Champion



We will forever cherish Universe Boss memories ❤❤❤ Hiding his tears inside his Sun GlassesGo Well Champion @henrygayle sir!!!!We will forever cherish Universe Boss memories ❤❤❤ Hiding his tears inside his Sun GlassesGo Well Champion @henrygayle sir!!!!We will forever cherish Universe Boss memories ❤❤❤ https://t.co/xF9G8PFNA5

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Was that an indication from the universe boss?.!The greatest ever batsman to play T20.! Was that an indication from the universe boss?.!The greatest ever batsman to play T20.! https://t.co/I8wWKJtUCn

Maham Fatima 🇵🇰 @MahamOfficial_2

The Bradman of T20 Cricket And Universe Boss

#ChrisGayle End Of An EraThe Bradman of T20 Cricket And Universe Boss End Of An Era The Bradman of T20 Cricket And Universe Boss#ChrisGayle https://t.co/viowKcKv4r

` @rahulmsd_91 Chris Gayle in T20Is for WI



75 innings

1899 runs

27.92 average

137.50 strike rate

14 x 50s

2 x 100s

158 x Fours

123 x Sixes



Thank You Universe Boss ❤💔 Chris Gayle in T20Is for WI75 innings1899 runs27.92 average137.50 strike rate14 x 50s2 x 100s158 x Fours123 x SixesThank You Universe Boss ❤💔 https://t.co/2fCcYxtr7h

HAIDER KHAN @itshaider18

That's why he is called "UNIVERSE BOSS"🌍👑End Of an era 💔😥😥

#ChrisGayle #T20WorldCup Dominated in all the three formats of game 🏏That's why he is called "UNIVERSE BOSS"🌍👑End Of an era 💔😥😥 Dominated in all the three formats of game 🏏That's why he is called "UNIVERSE BOSS"🌍👑End Of an era 💔😥😥#ChrisGayle #T20WorldCup https://t.co/NX0jiNNKjs

MaayoN ᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ 😎🎩💫 @itz_satheesh4



One with the most number of T20 runs around the globe💥



One with the most number of T20 wickets around the globe🔥



Happy retirement universal boss & Champion Bravo 😘



#T20WorldCup What a wonderful cricketing legend these duo has been in T20 cricket around the world 😻❤️One with the most number of T20 runs around the globe💥One with the most number of T20 wickets around the globe🔥Happy retirement universal boss & Champion Bravo 😘 What a wonderful cricketing legend these duo has been in T20 cricket around the world 😻❤️One with the most number of T20 runs around the globe💥 One with the most number of T20 wickets around the globe🔥Happy retirement universal boss & Champion Bravo 😘#T20WorldCup https://t.co/HwERKg6zHH

Valdimiputin @valdimiputin #AUSvWI #ChrisGayle

Dwayne Bravo: I take retirement on t20 format

Chris Gayle* Dwayne Bravo: I take retirement on t20 formatChris Gayle* #AUSvWI #ChrisGayleDwayne Bravo: I take retirement on t20 format Chris Gayle* https://t.co/3d16UCIMEJ

Mohammad Sajjad Kohli @imsajjadkohli #AUSvWI

Thank you Champion Bravo and Universe Boss Chris Gayle for all those beautiful memories and unlimited entertainment in the T20s.

G.O.A.T ❤👑

#AUSvWI Thank you Champion Bravo and Universe Boss Chris Gayle for all those beautiful memories and unlimited entertainment in the T20s.G.O.A.T ❤👑 #AUSvWIThank you Champion Bravo and Universe Boss Chris Gayle for all those beautiful memories and unlimited entertainment in the T20s. G.O.A.T ❤👑 #AUSvWI https://t.co/QoZjlvlLAN

Qamar. @Apka_Qamar 26,007 intl. Runs & 623 intl. Wickets in one frame.

They Entertained us for years. This was not easy but they did it. Thanks Chris Gayle and Dwayne bravo for your wonderful enterraining career.

END OF AN ERA

You will be missed 💔 26,007 intl. Runs & 623 intl. Wickets in one frame. They Entertained us for years. This was not easy but they did it. Thanks Chris Gayle and Dwayne bravo for your wonderful enterraining career. END OF AN ERA You will be missed 💔 https://t.co/S0niZP2JAP

Balaji kr @Er_balajikr #T20WorldCup #ChrisGayle #DJBravo Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo defined a decade of T20 cricket. It's hard to believe they are saying farewell to international cricket. Go well big men, you changed the game. #UniverseBoss Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo defined a decade of T20 cricket. It's hard to believe they are saying farewell to international cricket. Go well big men, you changed the game. #UniverseBoss #T20WorldCup #ChrisGayle #DJBravo

Cricket Page @CricketPage3 Australian players giving Guard of honour to Dwayne Bravo And Chris Gayle. - This is just so beautiful to see. Australian players giving Guard of honour to Dwayne Bravo And Chris Gayle. - This is just so beautiful to see. https://t.co/ALGGRXQSup

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo defined a decade of T20 cricket. It's hard to believe they are saying farewell to international cricket. Go well big men, you changed the game. Chris Gayle & Dwayne Bravo defined a decade of T20 cricket. It's hard to believe they are saying farewell to international cricket. Go well big men, you changed the game.

Shai Hope @shaidhope Thank You Christopher Henry Gayle ♥️🙏🏽 Thank You Christopher Henry Gayle ♥️🙏🏽

It has been a disappointing campaign for us: Kieron Pollard

After suffering a heavy defeat against Australia in their final game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard revealed that it was a disappointing campaign for his side. The defending champions failed to reach the semi-finals this time around and bowed out of the tournament in the super 12.

During the post-match presentation, Pollard reflected on West Indies' performance in the World Cup and said:

"It has been a disappointing campaign for us this time around. The batting has lived up to expectations to some extent. The bowling has been decent as well. We could have done better with the fielding department. Overall, we weren't good enough collectively and could have done so much more."

He added:

"According to me, it's the end of an era. Some guys are leaving who have done some good things for T20 cricket on the whole, not only in the Caribbean but all around the world. Sometimes you don't want to sum up the entire thing considering one tournament's outcome when it comes to that. But, rationally, these guys have done pretty well for themselves and we as people are very, very proud of their services for the team.

The time is now ripe for the West Indies to give the youngsters a chance and identify potential players to fill the void left behind by their stalwarts.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar