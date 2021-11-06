"End of an Era" - Fans react as Dwayne Bravo retires and Chris Gayle potentially plays his final T20I for West Indies 

T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket and played his farewell game today against Australia in Abu Dhabi. It was the West Indies' final match in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Legendary batter Chris Gayle also seemed to have played his final game for West Indies although he has not officially announced anything yet.
Fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter on this occasion to remember the achievements of the two modern-day legends in the T20 format and termed it the 'end of an era'.
It has been a disappointing campaign for us: Kieron Pollard
After suffering a heavy defeat against Australia in their final game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard revealed that it was a disappointing campaign for his side. The defending champions failed to reach the semi-finals this time around and bowed out of the tournament in the super 12.
During the post-match presentation, Pollard reflected on West Indies' performance in the World Cup and said:
"It has been a disappointing campaign for us this time around. The batting has lived up to expectations to some extent. The bowling has been decent as well. We could have done better with the fielding department. Overall, we weren't good enough collectively and could have done so much more."
He added:
"According to me, it's the end of an era. Some guys are leaving who have done some good things for T20 cricket on the whole, not only in the Caribbean but all around the world. Sometimes you don't want to sum up the entire thing considering one tournament's outcome when it comes to that. But, rationally, these guys have done pretty well for themselves and we as people are very, very proud of their services for the team.
The time is now ripe for the West Indies to give the youngsters a chance and identify potential players to fill the void left behind by their stalwarts.