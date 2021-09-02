ENG vs IND 2021: "England to win though" - Michael Vaughan picks the winner for Oval Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root & Co will continue their winning run when they lock horns with India in the fourth Test at the Oval, The test is set to start today.

The hosts will be oozing with confidence after thrashing India at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs to level terms in the series. England will be eyeing nothing short of a win. Speaking on the same lines, Michael Vaughan believes the current squad which saw the return of all-rounder Chris Woakes is stronger than the team at Headingley.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"Time to get down to the Oval !! Weather set fair for the week … England stronger this week I reckon .. India also stronger if @ashwinravi99 plays .. England to win though .. This tour has a 2014 feel to it."

With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be fancying their chance to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. The last time India and England played at the Oval, the hosts thrashed India by 118 runs during the 2018 tour.

Joe Root hits back at Michael Vaughan over captaincy remarks

England captain Joe Root recently took an indirect dig at Vaughan over his recent captaincy remarks. Root recently became the most successful England captain in Tests after beating India in Leeds. However, Michael Vaughan said that Root could be termed as a great captain only if he wins The Ashes.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the fourth Test, Joe Root said:

"As an England captain, you're judged slightly on how you perform in Ashes cricket. More than anything I feel we need to win this series first. This is a huge series for us. And then we will turn our attention to Australia."

"It is something that everyone wants to do, getting to Australia and winning as a player or as a captain. What other people think of me as a captain is irrelevant. My job is to give everything to the team, and if that is not good enough for some people, it is something I have done, and I will be proud of that," he added.

The all-important Ashes 2021 commences on December 8 at the Gabba.

