ENG vs IND 2022: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing the 3rd ODI in Manchester?

Ace Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the third ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

Bumrah has been in superb form with the ball in recent times. He was the chief architect for the Men in Blue in the first ODI, returning with career-best figures of 6/19 at the Oval.

The right-arm pacer also picked up two wickets in the second ODI at Lord's, taking his tally to eight wickets in the series.

While a lot of eyes were on Bumrah ahead of the series decider, Rohit Sharma and Co. will miss his services given that he has a back spasm. The Indian captain confirmed the same at the toss.

Mohammed Siraj replaced Bumrah in the playing XI. Stating that India had to make a forced change in the third game, Rohit stated:

"Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in."

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed Bumrah's injury on their official social media handle. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is yet to recover from his right abdominal strain and was not considered for selection.

The tweet said:

"Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep Singh was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain."

The third ODI is an outstanding opportunity for Siraj to make a case for himself in the white-ball format. He was last seen in action during the rescheduled fifth Test in Southampton.

India and England's playing XIs

The Men in Blue had to make one change to their playing XI. Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out with an injury.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged playing XI from the second game.

Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

