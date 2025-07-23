ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on England at Old Trafford in Manchester in the fourth Test. The match is a must-win one for the visitors as they are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series. After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, they bounced back with a record win in Birmingham. However, despite an impressive performance at Lord's, India ended up losing the contest by 22 runs.

If we look at the stats heading into the Manchester Test, Shubman Gill (607) and Rishabh Pant (425) are the top two run-getters in the series so far. The top two wicket-takers are also from India - Mohammed Siraj (13) and Jasprit Bumrah (12). However, it would be fair to say that England have been the better side in crunch moments, which is why they are 2-1 up in the series.

India go into the Manchester Test without a couple of their key players unavailable. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series, while Akash Deep is unavailable for the fourth Test. It remains to be seen how the visitors cope with the double blow in a must-win game.

ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Toss result

England have won the toss again and have opted to field first. Ben Stokes said:

“Pretty decent overhead conditions for bowling… Typical Manchester wicket. It’s quite firm and some grass.”
Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur are back in the playing XI for India, while Anshul Kamboj is making his Test debut. For England, Liam Dawson makes a comeback after eight years.

ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Match playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Pitch report

“It’s overcast and it's going to be like that, as the forecast says. Pitch looks on the drier side and you can see some cracks already. There Patches of grass and some ridges can be seen. There might be some uneven bounce.” - Deep Dasgupta
ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Match players list

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran

ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test - Match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

bell-icon Manage notifications