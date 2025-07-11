ENG vs IND 2025: Full list of Indian bowlers on Lord's Honours board

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Friday, July 11. The 31-year-old dismissed Jofra Archer bowled for four runs in the post-lunch session.
It was his second five-wicket haul of the series, after he had taken 5/83 in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley. It also meant that Bumrah joined an illustrious list of Indian bowlers to have their names on the honours board in the iconic venue.
He became the 15th Indian bowler and the first since Ishant Sharma in 2014 to take a five-wicket haul at Lord's.
Here's the full list of Indian bowlers who have their names on the honours board at Lord's:
- Mohammad Nissar- 5/93 (1932)
- Amar Singh- 6/35 (1936)
- Lala Amarnath- 5/118 (1946)
- Vinoo Mankad- 5/196 (1952)
- Ramakant Desai- 6/89 (1959)
- BS Chandrasekhar- 5/127 (1967)
- Bishan Singh Bedi- 6/226 (1974)
- Kapil Dev- 5/125 (1982)
- Chetan Sharma- 5/64 (1986)
- Venkatesh Prasad- 5/76 (1996)
- RP Singh- 5/59 (2007)
- Praveen Kumar- 5/106 (2011)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 6/82 (2014)
- Ishant Sharma- 7/74 (2014)
- Jasprit Bumrah- 5/74 (2025)
Jasprit Bumrah takes a fifer but England reach 387 in their first innings on Day 2 at Lord's
England began the day ar 251/4, but they were rocked early as Jasprit Bumrah removed Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes early on the second day at Lord's. Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse then began pulling the hosts back into the contest.
The pair put on 84 runs for the eighth wicket to help England cross the 350-run mark at lunch. Post the break, Mohammed Siraj removed Smith for 51 while Bumrah accounted Archer for four runs.
Siraj closed the innings by dismissing Carse bowled for 56, with England 387 all out.
