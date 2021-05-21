ECB deny receiving any request from BCCI to tweak Test series schedule - Reports

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have denied receiving any request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to tweak the schedule of the India-England Test series, according to a latest report.

On Thursday, Indian and English media reported that the BCCI had placed a request to the ECB to prepone the five-match Test series, so that a window for the resumption of IPL 2021 could be created.

A spokesperson for the ECB, though, stated that the India-England Test series will go ahead as scheduled. He was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report:

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled."

India will begin their tour of England with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. The five-match series between India and England will then be held from August 4 to September 14. The first Test will be played in Nottingham and the fifth in Old Trafford.

Earlier, a report in Times London claimed that the BCCI were keen on a rejig of the Test series schedule to accommodate the remainder of the IPL. The report stated:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has enquired about the possibility of moving the final Test of the English summer in order to make room to complete the postponed Indian Premier League. Informal discussions have been had between the respective boards as cricket continues to grapple with a schedule ravaged by Covid. The request puts the ECB in a tricky position, stuck between the rock of wanting to maintain good relations with the most powerful cricket nation as well as being as flexible and helpful as possible given the postponement of the game's most financially lucrative competition, and the hard place of not impacting on their own carefully planned domestic schedule.”

The BCCI are yet to make an official statement on the matter.

BCCI exploring September window for resumption of IPL 2021

While the dates for the resumption of IPL 2021 have not been announced, various reports have claimed that the BCCI are looking at a September window to complete the T20 league.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the remainder of IPL 2021 will not be held in India. The UAE is being seen as an alternate venue. Some English counties and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have also offered to host IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, India’s position as hosts of the T20 World Cup later this year has become dicey in the wake of IPL 2021’s postponement over the COVID-19 crisis. The BCCI have called for a SGM on May 29 to discuss the matter.

On June 1, the ICC will also meet to decide the fate of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

