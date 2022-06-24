"It's not England without a collapse at least once" - Fans roast Ben Stokes and Co. as Boult, Wagner trigger batting collapse

England's top order was absolutely blown away by some incredible swing bowling from the New Zealand pacers on the first day of the Headingley Test on Friday, June 24. Trailing by 329, the hosts were reeling at 55/6 before a partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton slowly helped them come back into the game.
Captain Ben Stokes had assured the fans that England would play like they belong in an 'Entertainment Business' ahead of the Headingley Test. The way England chased down targets in excess of 270 in both Tests showed that things really seemed to have changed drastically for them.
However, fans on Twitter trolled The Three Lions for the way their top order collapsed and especially for their approach against a swinging ball.
Boult, Wagner too good for England
A fantastic century from Daryl Mitchell gave New Zealand a competitive total as they didn't look likely to cross the 300-run mark with the start they had got. It was down to the bowlers to back up this effort and Trent Boult did that in some style.
The left-arm pacer showed why he is still among the best in the business when it came to swinging the ball. He cleaned up both openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley as well as Ollie Pope with absolute beauties.
Tim Southee picked up the big fish Joe Root and it was then the familiar duo of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. Both these explosive batters had blown the Kiwis away in the last Test and threatened to do the same this time around too.
But the visitors had Neil Wagner up their sleeve this time. He dismissed the dangerous Stokes and then got Ben Foakes in the same over. From 55/6, both Bairstow and Overton have done really well to bring the hosts back into the game. The Kiwis still seem to have an upper hand on the game at the moment.
