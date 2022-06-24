"It's not England without a collapse at least once" - Fans roast Ben Stokes and Co. as Boult, Wagner trigger batting collapse

England's top order was absolutely blown away by some incredible swing bowling from the New Zealand pacers on the first day of the Headingley Test on Friday, June 24. Trailing by 329, the hosts were reeling at 55/6 before a partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton slowly helped them come back into the game.

Captain Ben Stokes had assured the fans that England would play like they belong in an 'Entertainment Business' ahead of the Headingley Test. The way England chased down targets in excess of 270 in both Tests showed that things really seemed to have changed drastically for them.

However, fans on Twitter trolled The Three Lions for the way their top order collapsed and especially for their approach against a swinging ball.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ben Jones @benjonescricket You know what they say: live by the sword, die by the sword, especially if you grab the sword and shove it right in your stomach like a maniac

TashaLouLou 🧑‍🚀 (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿) @eurotasha Now if Wagner had've been selected for the first two tests it makes me wonder how different this series could've been... #ENGvNZ

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Trent boult bowling like this is a joy to watch ..

A very good example of 'two things can be true at the same time'.



1) England have batted very poorly

2) Boult, Southee and Wagner have very very good.



#ENGvNZ 55-6

v @Imsahil_11 Feels like a good day after a long time looking at this collapse.

Dave @CricketDave27 The Foakes wicket is a good example of why it was even more baffling to see NZ not pick Wagner in the first few games. He's always been the enforcer for flat pitches but he's added some good pitch up and swing to his game which he's used quite successfully in the last few years

Vithushan Ehantharajah @Vitu_E Dunno about you but I am entertained. This is funny af #EngvNZ

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire This England test team is so good to watch bro. They either play like the required run rate is over 10 or there's only 20 overs left to bat, no inbetween.

Dweplea @dweplea Should have waited a game to do this ffs England

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC Nice of the England boys to get this Test match finished just before England Women play on Monday



*mutes Tweet*

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



Only four players from any country, to open the batting as often as Crawley, have a lower Test batting average as an opener.



#ENGvNZ No England batter to open the batting as often as Zak Crawley has a lower Test batting average as an opener. Only four players from any country, to open the batting as often as Crawley, have a lower Test batting average as an opener.

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket Takeaways for BCCI from this Test



Negatives :



England have had their customary collapse a Test earlier.

Crawley will surely be dropped now.

A well rested Anderson



Positives :



Leach will continue

Steve Kelly @kellyokid Well they've kept us waiting this series but here's the massive England collapse we've become accustomed too #ENGvsNZ

David Edgar @DavidAEdgar23 Looks like we got us a good old-fashioned England batting collapse. #ENGvsNZ

Dan @danhorner_ It's not England without a collapse at least once. This nation 😭😭😭

Boult, Wagner too good for England

A fantastic century from Daryl Mitchell gave New Zealand a competitive total as they didn't look likely to cross the 300-run mark with the start they had got. It was down to the bowlers to back up this effort and Trent Boult did that in some style.

The left-arm pacer showed why he is still among the best in the business when it came to swinging the ball. He cleaned up both openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley as well as Ollie Pope with absolute beauties.

Tim Southee picked up the big fish Joe Root and it was then the familiar duo of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. Both these explosive batters had blown the Kiwis away in the last Test and threatened to do the same this time around too.

But the visitors had Neil Wagner up their sleeve this time. He dismissed the dangerous Stokes and then got Ben Foakes in the same over. From 55/6, both Bairstow and Overton have done really well to bring the hosts back into the game. The Kiwis still seem to have an upper hand on the game at the moment.

