ENG vs SA 2022: "Too many throwing their wickets away needlessly" - Fans far from pleased with England's batting unit after defeat in 2nd T20I

England slumped to a heavy 58-run defeat against South Africa in the second T20I on Thursday (July 28) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The Proteas came up with an all-round performance to claw their way back into the three-match series.

After losing seven consecutive tosses in a row, the coin finally favored Jos Buttler in the second T20I and he elected to bowl first with an unchanged team. However, his side were blown away by Rilee Rossouw's whirlwind knock.

The 32-year-old, who had signed a Kolpak deal in 2017, scored an unbeaten 96 off 55 deliveries to propel the visitors to 207/3 in the first innings.

While the hosts' bowling performance was well below-par, a lot was expected from the star-studded batting unit on a ground with a good surface and short straight boundaries. However, the hosts could only muster 149 in their pursuit of the target with no batter scoring in excess of 30.

England fans were understandably frustrated with their team's collapse from 77/2 and many took to Twitter to voice their frustration. One fan wrote:

"A really poor batting display from England after yesterday’s excellent performance. Too many throwing their wickets away needlessly. But credit to South Africa - they were superb in the field #ENGvSA."

Here are some more reactions:

Lee Stewart Lewis @LeeStewartLewis #ENGSA Livingstone in after Sam Curran, do me a favour. Surely your match winner should face the most balls #ENGvsSA Livingstone in after Sam Curran, do me a favour. Surely your match winner should face the most balls #ENGvsSA #ENGSA

| Josh Ward | @jward67 James Vince at the top of the order would be something I’d like to see. Roy is stale currently. #ENGvsSA James Vince at the top of the order would be something I’d like to see. Roy is stale currently. #ENGvsSA

Rahulbhatia @Rahul13bh #CricketTwitter After today’s match is it right to say the ENGLAND is first innings bully in limited over cricket ? #ENGvsSA After today’s match is it right to say the ENGLAND is first innings bully in limited over cricket ? #ENGvsSA #CricketTwitter

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU England's commitment to a flexible batting order - in an effort to keep a left-right combination in the middle - showed no signs of slowing, but the tactic was not paying off. England's commitment to a flexible batting order - in an effort to keep a left-right combination in the middle - showed no signs of slowing, but the tactic was not paying off.

Chris Carthew @Carth94 @bbctms Should give Salt a chance soon but it’s not just a Roy thing. The team is playing poorly, bowling looks very hittable and batting wise they don’t look like the team that can chase anything. That England has been gone a while in white ball. @bbctms Should give Salt a chance soon but it’s not just a Roy thing. The team is playing poorly, bowling looks very hittable and batting wise they don’t look like the team that can chase anything. That England has been gone a while in white ball.

Aneol @AneolCrek @englandcricket Looks like England players are against back to back matches, and it shows clearly in the match while batting where no intense shown to chase, lazy walks, slow motion shots, tired faces, just wanted to finish the match rather winning it. @englandcricket Looks like England players are against back to back matches, and it shows clearly in the match while batting where no intense shown to chase, lazy walks, slow motion shots, tired faces, just wanted to finish the match rather winning it.

John Etheridge @JohnSunCricket England getting a bit obsessed with having left-handed and right-handed combination batting together - especially when chasing 200-plus and arguably the most destrutive player doesn't come in until No.7. England getting a bit obsessed with having left-handed and right-handed combination batting together - especially when chasing 200-plus and arguably the most destrutive player doesn't come in until No.7.

#ENGvSA #T20I @englandcricket Do they still describe England as "batting deep" these days? As the tail seems longer than a reticulated python. @englandcricket Do they still describe England as "batting deep" these days? As the tail seems longer than a reticulated python. #ENGvSA #T20I

Mike Phillimore @KeithPhillimore Oh dear. What's happened to England's batting?! Oh dear. What's happened to England's batting?!

Whisk(e)yDave @DaveJS76 @SkyCricket Abject from England. Some really brainless cricket. Bowling was poor. Batting was worse. @SkyCricket Abject from England. Some really brainless cricket. Bowling was poor. Batting was worse.

Joe Howe @JoeHowe08 Quite concerning England’s batting lately in white ball, too many short cameos and no one staying at the crease, could be a few rubbish world cups coming up #ENGvSA Quite concerning England’s batting lately in white ball, too many short cameos and no one staying at the crease, could be a few rubbish world cups coming up #ENGvSA

Blake Linder @BlakeBcl Excuse me did Liam Livingstone just come in at number 7 for England?! What kind of a batting line-up is this? Ridiculous Excuse me did Liam Livingstone just come in at number 7 for England?! What kind of a batting line-up is this? Ridiculous 😂

Saintsmith80 @saintsmith80 Didn’t take it long for England to be back to batting shockingly. Captaincy ruining Butlers batting, #ENGvSA Didn’t take it long for England to be back to batting shockingly. Captaincy ruining Butlers batting, #ENGvSA

England stuck with the left-right combination despite the steep asking rate

Chasing 208 under the lights, England were off to a flying start courtesy of Buttler. The newly appointed captain, however, perished for 29 off 14 while trying to take on Andile Phehlukwayo for a fourth successive boundary in the over.

On the other end, Jason Roy's dreadful run of form continued as he could only chip in with a sluggish 21-ball 20. England then failed to find any sort of rhythm during the run chase once Tabraiz Shamsi came into the attack.

The left-arm wrist spinner struck twice in the 11th over to reduce the hosts to 92/5. Liam Livingstone came into the crease at No. 7 and struck a partnership with Jonny Bairstow, but the duo perished against the climbing required run-rate.

Lungi Ngidi then returned into the attack to clean up the tail order and finish the proceedings with 20 balls remaining in the contest.

The two sides will compete for the series in the third and final T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 31.

Will Jos Buttler win his maiden series as full-time captain or will the Proteas emerge victorious?

