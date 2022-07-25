ENG vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after rain washes out the ODI series decider

The series-deciding third ODI between England and South Africa in Headingley, Leeds, was abandoned after just 27.4 overs of play on Sunday (July 24). As a result, both skippers had to stay content with sharing the trophy. South Africa won the first match of the series by 62 runs, while the hosts leveled things with a comprehensive 118-run victory in the rain-curtailed second encounter.

The Proteas side won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat first in the third ODI at Headingley in Leeds. After flop shows in the previous two games, Quinton de Kock looked like he saved his best for the decider as he looked in sublime form from the onset.

His opening partner, Janneman Malan (11), departed early, but De Kock kept scoring freely through flamboyant strokes. He looked set to get a big score, batting on 92* (76 balls). However, rain denied him a well-deserved shot at reaching his 18th ODI century. South Africa reached 159/2 in 27.4 overs before the match was called off, with Aiden Markram (24*) keeping De Kock company.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opened up about their thought process and said:

"We did not want to focus too much on the weather, we just wanted to bat first and put good runs on the board. Yes Quinton played really well, but there are lots of matches still to be played on this tour, and he can cash in then again.

"We just need to be ready to grab more opportunities with both hands as far as getting ready for the World Cup in India is concerned.

ENG vs SA 2022 memes after rain washes out third ODI

Cricket fans on social media were disappointed after the third ODI between England and South Africa at Headingley got called off due to persistent showers. They sympathized with Quinton de Kock for missing out on a century. Fans expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

The two teams will now turn to the three-match T20I series, which will be followed by three Test matches.

