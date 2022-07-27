ENG vs SA 2022: "We’ve got a serious team as well"- David Miller claims Proteas are ready for English challenge in T20Is

South Africa's stand-in captain David Miller believes they have a good enough team to compete against England in the upcoming T20I series that begins on Wednesday, July 28. The entertaining ODI series between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw as the final match was abandoned due to rain.

However, with world-class players on both sides, the T20I series promises to be an exciting one. Despite England's 2-1 series loss to India, the stand-in South African captain feels the hosts are still quite a strong side, packed with a number of match-winners.

While talking to reporters in the pre-series press conference, here's what David Miller had to say about his counterpart Jos Buttler and the upcoming series:

"They are a formidable team, Jos has played a lot under Eoin Morgan, he’s got great experience and has travelled all around the world, he plays IPL and has done extremely well on the international circuits. So I do think that they are a serious team. But to counter that, we’ve got a serious team as well. I think it’s going to be a good series."

David Miller on his captaincy experience

South Africa will be playing the first two T20Is on back-to-back days and will be without their main captain Temba Bavuma. However, David Miller is pretty confident in his leadership ability and spoke about what he is focusing on ahead of the series. He stated:

"I have captained a few times in my career so far and what I have learnt is that things do get a little bit crazy and frantic out there. It’s just about having your clear plans along with staying as calm as possible. I’ve already done a bit of prep and hopefully will be nice and prepared for tomorrow leading into the next couple games."

After a disappointing performance against India, Buttler and his men will be keen to bounce back in T20Is against the Proteas.

