"You could tell he was so much happier within himself" - England skipper Joe Root on his phone conversation with Ben Stokes during break

England captain Joe Root has recalled his telephone conversations with teammate Ben Stokes, who announced his return to international cricket last week, during his time away from the game.

Root revealed that he could sense the positivity spewing out of the all-rounder and said it was an exciting feeling.

Ben Stokes has boosted England's Ashes prospects by making a late return to the 17-man squad. The 30-year old had taken a mental-health break in August and was unlikely to be part of the tour.

However, Stokes announced last week that he was ready to return and help England regain the urn.

Joe Root stated that while on break, Stokes seemed in a good place as their conversation oozed optimism. The number one Test batter told the Guardian in an exclusive interview:

"I'd got an inkling. I'd had some good conversations with Ben over the period while he's not been playing. It was just such a joy to hear him speak, you could almost hear his smile, if that makes sense, down the phone.

"You could tell he was so much happier within himself. Just the fact he feels he's in a place where he's ready to play cricket again is the most exciting thing."

Stokes first emerged on the scene during the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia. The dynamic all-rounder was one of the few bright spots for the tourists, who endured a forgettable tour.

He will be keen to make an impact later this year, especially after missing the 2017-18 leg.

"We have been through a lot on and off the field" - Joe Root

Root also revealed that the England team management put no pressure on Ben Stokes to return to international cricket. He praised the all-rounder for addressing his mental health issues honestly and was eager to see him shine again.

"We made it very clear to Ben, it's got to be right for you. You have to be in the right space to go and play, physically and mentally. One thing about Ben, he's very honest, he won't shirk any difficult conversations and he's been true to that through the whole thing.

"We have been through a lot on and off the field. To see him now back in a place where he is able to enjoy his cricket again and feel more himself, that's the best part of the whole thing. It's just really exciting," Root added.

While Stokes undeniably gives England an edge, the hosts remain marginal favorites to retain the urn. The visitors' lack of pace-bowling options and a potent spinner are some of the chinks Australia could expose.

