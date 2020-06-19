England eves eye India and SA tri-series; to begin training from June 22

The ECB announced that 24 of their women’s players will return to individual training from June 22.

The ECB has been trying to convince both the BCCI and the Cricket South Africa to agree to play a tri-series.

England cricketer Tammy Beaumont training at home during the lockdown.

The England women’s cricket team will begin individual training soon after a long lay-off due to the lockdown imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that 24 of their women’s players will return to individual training from June 22 in preparation for the women’s tri-series against India and South Africa, proposed for later this year.

The India women’s team was supposed to travel to England for a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. But the tour remains postponed due to international travel restrictions imposed all over the world.

England eves set to resume training

“The players will return across six venues, initially training on their own before progressing to small group training. Squads for specific formats will be named in due course, subject to confirmation of the proposed series,” the ECB said in a statement.

The training sessions will take place under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions that have been in place for the England Men's side.

It was only five weeks ago that Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, said there was a risk that no women's cricket would be played this summer as the ECB prioritised the men's fixtures in a bid to mitigate as much of the financial impact of COVID-19 as possible.

Initially, the sessions will be individual before the players move on to training in smaller groups.

The players will train at the National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

“We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it’s exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training,” Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women’s Cricket, said.

“We’ve had great support from the First-Class counties with the use of their venues, and we’re grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer.”

The players named for training: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.