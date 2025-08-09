England legend hilariously imitates Rishabh Pant's falling scoop from ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Published Aug 09, 2025 22:10 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant in action during the third Test against England at Lord's. [Getty Images]

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook hilariously performed India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s falling scoop from the recently concluded five-match Test series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Cook imitated the fancy shot while working as a pundit during the ongoing 'The Hundred'.

The 161 Test veteran, however, roasted Pant, claiming the left-hander tries to look 'glamorous' with the intentional fall while sharing the technical details.

Former England Women’s captain and presenter Isa Guha asked Cook (via BBC Sport):

“What about the Rishabh Pant roly-ppoly ramp?”

Cook replied:

“What he was doing was playing the paddle sweep, but what he wanted is more pace on the ball to get really in the lines. So, as he went down, he’d use the pace and then yes on TV, I’m going to roll over and make it look glamorous and hope it goes for four.”
“Well, I’m a bit old for that now, so I can’t do any more roly-polies,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Notably, Rishabh Pant played numerous fall scoops in his four outings in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, much to the delight of the fans, teammates, and the commentators.

How did Rishabh Pant perform in the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series?

Rishabh Pant was excellent with the bat in his four Tests in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Indian vice-captain amassed 479 runs in seven innings at an average of 68.42 with the help of twin centuries (in Headingley) and three half-centuries.

With seven tons, he also broke the previous record held by former captain MS Dhoni for most Test tons by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant, however, sustained multiple injuries in the five-match series. His finger injury forced substitute Dhruv Jurel to perform the wicketkeeping role in the third Test at Lord’s.

In the fourth Test, Pant sustained a foot injury while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes's bowling. Jurel once again filled in for him as a backup keeper. Pant was then ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old is likely to miss the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup and the home Test series against West Indies.

Edited by James Kuanal
