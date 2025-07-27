"England might have to chase 70 in 8 odd overs" - Michael Vaughan drops massive prediction ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan has predicted a cracking Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, amid Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's fightback, coupled with the threat of rain. Ahead of the final day, the Men in Blue trail by 137 runs with eight wickets in hand, while the hosts are still unclear regarding Ben Stokes' bowling ability at full throttle.

An England win was more or less deemed straightforward as they punished the Indian bowlers to slam 669 in the first innings. The Ben Stokes-led side made a massive statement with the ball up front as well to reduce the opposition to 0-2 right before the Lunch Break.

However, India responded with a fightback of the highest order. The pair of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 174 runs in 62 overs to rescue the team out of some serious trouble, and close out Day 4.

Michael Vaughan opined that although England are still favorites, India still have a decent chance, especially if the overnight pair survives the opening hour.

"There might be a bit of rain (on Day 5). Say, if 20 odd overs gets taken out of the day, then you are looking at 70 overs for India to bat. 17 with the old, 53 with the second new ball, India will have a chance. If they can get down to London and it is still 2-1, this will be one of the great escapes," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"If you can get two wickets before that second new ball, four down. I would think that the game might end mid-afternoon. Don't underestimate India, they are only 137 behind in making England bat again. We are in for a classic last day. England might have to chase 70 in eight-odd overs, it could be one of those games," he added.

Such high-octane run chases in limited overs are quite rare in Test cricket. During the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in 2023 in Karachi, the Blackcaps were handed a target of 138 in the final hour of play. Tom Latham and Devon Conway tried to have a go in the final innings, scoring 61 runs in 7.3 overs, but the match ended in a draw due to poor light in the end.

Vaughan further added that England will eventually end India's resistance, including Rishabh Pant's, to seal the series in Manchester.

"I still think England are going to win the game. I think India will put up a fight. I don't think it is going to be one of those days where England arrive and blow India away. We will see Rishabh Pant hobbling down those stairs and he will get an incredible reception," he said.

Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had confirmed that Rishabh Pant will bat again in the second innings despite carrying a fractured toe. The wicket-keeper batter came out against all odds to resume his innings after initially retiring out.

"To bat a whole day with a broken toe, I don't think that is going to be easy" - Dinesh Karthik on Rishabh Pant's batting position on Day 5 against England

It remains to be seen where Rishabh Pant will feature in the batting order, given the rather unusual circumstances. Team India have to play out the majority of the day to survive, and the degree of southpaw's involvement will play a crucial role.

With sturdy batting options like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar still to come, the flamboyant batter can potentially earn some more rest, and take on less responsibility, as opposed to coming into bat right after the partnership for the third wicket is broken.

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opined that Rishabh Pant might have to bat in the lower middle-order, considering his injury.

"I also feel if there is going to be a full day's play, England will have a better chance of winning. I don't know if Pant will come if it is very early. If it is the back end, probably after Shardul Thakur, or just before him to save the game. But you have to bat a whole day with a broken toe, I don't think that is going to be easy," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Team India are placed at 174-2 after 63 overs ahead of Day 5 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

