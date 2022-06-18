England pacer Katherine Brunt announces retirement from Test cricket

Legendary England pacer Katherine Brunt announced her retirement from the red-ball format of the game on Saturday, June 18. However, she will continue to play in the limited-overs formats.

The 36-year-old steps aside with a rich haul of 51 wickets in 14 Tests since her debut in 2004. Brunt's major success in the red-ball format came a year after her debut when she guided England to the Ashes title after 42 years. She picked up nine wickets and scored a half-century to help her team stun the Aussies.

Brunt revealed that she has been considering this decision for the last two years and thinks this is the right time to prioritize white-ball cricket. England have a few limited-overs series lined up, including the Commonwealth Games.

In a statement, Katherine Brunt said:

"I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love. But over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I've decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one."

She added:

"Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heart-breaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket."

This decision means she will not be a part of England's one-off Test against South Africa, starting June 27 at Taunton.

Brunt is the second English cricketer in a couple of months to draw curtains on her career. Anya Shrubsole announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket in April.

"I leave it in a great place" - Katherine Brunt

One of the best pacers in the modern-day game, Brunt believes that England's pace attack is currently in good hands. She also expressed her excitement to watch the team take on South Africa in the Test later this month, saying:

"I know that I leave it in a great place, the bowlers coming through are ready and they're just itching to be let loose. And with the South Africa game around the corner, I'm very much looking forward to watching them from the best seat in the house."

Ananya Sarkar @onnonya_tweets Probably biased towards Goswami, but if you ask me in contemporary cricket as a red ball bowler - Katherine Brunt was way above all others. The grit & determination aside, she is a template for young bowlers. #katherinebrunt Probably biased towards Goswami, but if you ask me in contemporary cricket as a red ball bowler - Katherine Brunt was way above all others. The grit & determination aside, she is a template for young bowlers. #katherinebrunt

However, Katherine Brunt will continue as England's leading pacer in white-ball cricket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far