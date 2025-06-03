England players arrive in lime bikes to beat traffic ahead of third ENG vs WI 2025 ODI; video goes viral [Watch]

England white-ball captain Harry Brook said that he and his players had to use lime bikes to beat the London traffic to arrive at The Oval early. The toss and the start of the play for the third England versus West Indies ODI on Tuesday, June 3, was delayed, after the West Indies team got held up in traffic.

Ad

Brook said that the England players were inside the bus for a while before they decided to use an alternate route to get to the ground.

"We were on the bus for a while and then we all decided to get off and get on some lime bikes in. We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we are here now ready to go," Brook said at the toss on Tuesday (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

Trending

The England Cricket X handle shared a video of the players riding the bikes in London to get to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

West Indies captain Shai Hope said that the team could have considered walking to the ground, after their bus was stuck in traffic.

"Probably should have walked," Hope said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

Start of play in England versus West Indies third ODI at The Oval delayed by 30 minutes

The start of the play in the third England versus West Indies ODI at The Oval on Tuesday, June 3, was delayed after the West Indies team was stuck in traffic in London.

Ad

An ESPN Cricinfo report said that traffic-light failures in the Vauxhall region and the closure of Lambeth Bridge had forced the England players to get off the team bus and use bikes to get the ground. The West Indies team did eventually arrive at the ground at 12.40pm local time, 10 minutes later than the scheduled time for the toss.

The toss eventually took place at 1.10pm local time, with England captain Harry Brook calling it right and opting to field first. The first ball was bowled at 1.30 pm local time, 30 minutes later than the scheduled start of play.

England have already won the series 2-0 with wins at Edgbaston and Cardiff in the first two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news