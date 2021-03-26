England players should have greater say in the rotation policy: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has slammed England's rest and rotation policy on the ongoing tour of India, stating that players should have a greater say in deciding whether to rest or play.

Speaking on The Cricket Show on Sky Sports, Pietersen maintained that the rotation policy can be implemented in other international series during the season which are not as monumental as a tour of India.

"I've been fairly vocal about this rest and rotation policy. It's not to say the result [in India] would have been different at all but, be that as it may, 100 per cent there needed to be a two-way discussion around the fact. Anybody who has played for England will agree; you want to be playing against India in India. You want to play against them in England. You want to play in the Ashes. In a World Cup.

"Most of these guys are in a position now where they can dictate their schedule. Player power is real. With that now being a thing, these guys should look at it like, 'what is going to determine my career?," Kevin Pietersen said.

I have got no interest in seeing England play New Zealand at home: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen argued that, in these unprecedented times, international fixtures need to be evaluated based on their contextual importance and the rotation policy has to be put into place accordingly.

"Series need to be decided on as to the level of importance of the fixtures. New Zealand, in May, in England, I'm sorry - I know people will hate me for saying it - but I've got no interest. Zero. However, do I want to play against India in England later in the summer? If you are going to have to start resting and rotating, let them have holidays in series that are not going to define their careers," the 40-year-old added.

England were overhauled by a 3-1 margin in the four-match Test series against India.

Their red-ball regulars Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali traveled back to England at some point in the series in view of their rest and rotation policy, before returning for the ODIs and T20Is.