England series is the preparation for the World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes the T20I series against England Women will also be part of the preparation for the 2022 women's World Cup to be played in New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur is happy with the balance of the India women's team at the moment and believes there has been a lot of improvement in their performance. One such inclusion that she spoke particularly about was that of all-rounder Sneh Rana.

Speaking to reporters, Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on how the addition of Rana has helped the team in both the batting as well as bowling department.

"Every series is important to us. Whenever we play any series, the main purpose is always building the team towards the World Cup. At this moment, our team is looking very balanced. We were struggling for runs in the last few overs but the addition of Sneh Rana has given us that balance with both bat and ball."

Harmanpreet Kaur states areas of focus for India women

Although there is a lot of talent in the India women's team, Harmanpreet Kaur feels fielding is one area where the team needs to improve.

Another area that she reckons they need to pay attention to is the power-hitting, especially at the death.

India's inability to post big scores in the ODI series against England clearly indicates that they will need to work harder on clearing the boundary rope consistently at the back end of their innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur concluded by saying:

"Usually our concern has been fielding and power hitting. We do work out the basic things in fielding with the fielding coach. Power hitting in the last five-six overs is also something we are working on and will need to improve on. This the right time for us to try a few things and after today's net session we will sit and think the best possible XI."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar