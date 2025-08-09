England stars name Rohit Sharma among 3 Indians in their ultimate Hundred XI

England stars Adil Rashid, Harry Brook and Jamie Overton picked Rohit Sharma among three Indians in their ultimate Hundred XI amid the ongoing edition. The opener was one among the three to be named as Rashid picked the veteran batter for his ability to take games away from the opposition quickly.

Ad

The Nagpur-born cricketer is arguably one of the most destructive white-ball players of the generation, possessing enviable numbers in ODIs and T20Is. Although the right-hander has retired from T20Is, he continues to be active in the ODIs, where the veteran has 32 hundreds in 273 matches alongside 11168 runs.

When asked Rashid to pick Chris Gayle's opening partner, the leggie recalled having played against the Indian star numerous times and the ability to effortlessly amass big scores. He said in a video uploaded by Sky Sports:

Ad

Trending

"No.2, I'll go for Rohit Sharma. Played against him many times. He's hit hundreds, many match-winning scores. He's one of those players when you bowl to him, he can take the game away from you very quickly. Effortless as well, so I think he's up there as my opening pair. So, he will be there at No.2"

Ad

Meanwhile, Brook went for Ravindra Jadeja while underlining his all-round abilities.

"No.7 Jadeja because he is obviously a very good left-arm spinner. He can bang in at the end and is an amazing fielder as well."

As for Jamie Overton, the all-rounder named star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming him to be the best fast bowler going around with elite white-ball skills.

"No.10 I want to go with probably the best fast bowler in the world at the moment, Jasprit Bumrah. White-ball skills are obviously at an elite level, yorkers, slower balls. Barely goes over 6 bowling in the powerplay and in the end. One of the best in the world at the moment, so can't look further than him."

Ad

Ultimate Hundred XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Akhar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket before the England tour

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old had quit Test cricket before the England tour that started on June 20. With the selectors reportedly wanting to drop the veteran due to his forgettable tour of Australia, the right-hander had stepped aside.

Despite the absence of Rohit and Virat Kohli from the tour, Team India managed to perform exceedingly well, holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw under Shubman Gill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news