England stars name Rohit Sharma among 3 Indians in their ultimate Hundred XI

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 09, 2025 14:35 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

England stars Adil Rashid, Harry Brook and Jamie Overton picked Rohit Sharma among three Indians in their ultimate Hundred XI amid the ongoing edition. The opener was one among the three to be named as Rashid picked the veteran batter for his ability to take games away from the opposition quickly.

Ad

The Nagpur-born cricketer is arguably one of the most destructive white-ball players of the generation, possessing enviable numbers in ODIs and T20Is. Although the right-hander has retired from T20Is, he continues to be active in the ODIs, where the veteran has 32 hundreds in 273 matches alongside 11168 runs.

When asked Rashid to pick Chris Gayle's opening partner, the leggie recalled having played against the Indian star numerous times and the ability to effortlessly amass big scores. He said in a video uploaded by Sky Sports:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No.2, I'll go for Rohit Sharma. Played against him many times. He's hit hundreds, many match-winning scores. He's one of those players when you bowl to him, he can take the game away from you very quickly. Effortless as well, so I think he's up there as my opening pair. So, he will be there at No.2"
Ad

Meanwhile, Brook went for Ravindra Jadeja while underlining his all-round abilities.

"No.7 Jadeja because he is obviously a very good left-arm spinner. He can bang in at the end and is an amazing fielder as well."

As for Jamie Overton, the all-rounder named star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming him to be the best fast bowler going around with elite white-ball skills.

"No.10 I want to go with probably the best fast bowler in the world at the moment, Jasprit Bumrah. White-ball skills are obviously at an elite level, yorkers, slower balls. Barely goes over 6 bowling in the powerplay and in the end. One of the best in the world at the moment, so can't look further than him."
Ad

Ultimate Hundred XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Akhar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket before the England tour

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old had quit Test cricket before the England tour that started on June 20. With the selectors reportedly wanting to drop the veteran due to his forgettable tour of Australia, the right-hander had stepped aside.

Despite the absence of Rohit and Virat Kohli from the tour, Team India managed to perform exceedingly well, holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw under Shubman Gill.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications