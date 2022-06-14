New Zealand's Trent Boult becomes the leading run-getter at No.11 in Test cricket 

New Zealand's Trent Boult has reached a significant batting milestone in Test cricket. The tailender is now the leading run-scorer at the No.11 position in the longer format.

Trent Boult achieved the feat on Tuesday (June 14) during the ongoing second Test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The right-handed batter contributed with 17 crucial runs off 15 deliveries during his team's second innings.

He now has 640 runs to his name from 79 innings at the No.11 position. He surpassed former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan, who had managed 623 runs from 98 innings.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



#ENGvNZ #StatChat Top of the tree! Trent Boult (640) is now the leading run-scorer at number 11 in Test history 🏏 Top of the tree! Trent Boult (640) is now the leading run-scorer at number 11 in Test history 🏏#ENGvNZ #StatChat https://t.co/dEsBZfg7J4

Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell stitched together an important 35-run partnership for the last wicket on Day 5 of the Test match against England. The stand helped the Kiwis put an impressive total on the board.

New Zealand set a target of 299 for England in Trent Bridge Test

The ongoing Test match between New Zealand and England has proved to be a highly entertaining one for the viewers. The two have been engaging in a tooth and nail battle in an attempt to secure victory.

New Zealand were bundled out for 284 in their second innings on the final day of the game. Will Young (56), Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (62*) emerged as the top performers with the bat for them as they slammed impressive half-centuries.

England require 299 runs to win the second Test of the three-match series. They have a chance of clinching the series by crossing the line in the ongoing fixture.

At the time of writing, England are 25/1 and need 274 more runs for victory from 67 overs.

Trent Boult struck early with the ball as the left-arm pacer sent England opener Zak Crawley for a duck in his very first over. With all three results possible, the encounter is surely set to go down to the wire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far