"England watching Australia's batting having a meltdown before Ashes"- Top 10 funny memes as West Indies bundle out Australia for 180 in 1st Test 2025

Fans online shared funny memes after witnessing Australia's poor batting performance on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday, June 25. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, is hosting the game.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Shamar Joseph dismissed Sam Konstas (3) and Cameron Green (3) cheaply to give a good start to the hosts. Jayden Seales also joined the party and sent Josh Inglis back to the pavilion, reducing the visitors to 22/3 in 15.1 overs.

Travis Head played an aggressive knock of 59 (78) and tried to bring his side back into the contest with an 89-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (47) for the fourth wicket. Shamar Joseph broke the threatening partnership in the second session by picking the wicket of Usman Khawaja.

Things went downhill for the visiting team after that, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 180 in the first innings. Jayden Seales (5/60) and Shamar Joseph (4/46) stole the show for the hosts with the ball.

The Australian pace trio Mitchell Starc (2/35), Josh Hazlewood (1/13), and Pat Cummins (1/8) then reduced West Indies to 57/4 in 20 overs before stumps on Day 1. Brandon King (23*) and Roston Chase (1*) are at the crease for the hosts, who still trail by 123 runs.

Fans enjoyed the intriguing action that unfolded during the first day of the Barbados Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"England fans watching Australia's batting order having a meltdown 5 months before the Ashes," an X post read.

"To come here and do this was special"- Jayden Seales after his 5-wicket haul in first innings of 1st WI vs AUS 2025 Test

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, West Indies pacer Jayden Seales expressed satisfaction for stepping up for his side with a five-wicket haul against a top team like Australia. Reflecting on his bowling performance, the 23-year-old pacer said:

"This fifer was pretty special. I have played against Australia once, but I was injured pretty much through that series. So to come here and do this was special. The plan was to be a bit fuller and at the stumps with the new ball. The pitch was a bit slower than what we expected. That worked in our favor as they were a bit early into a few shots and played at it with hard hands."

"Shamar was special today and he has been special throughout his career. He seems to have a special liking for them. (Advice for the batters) Play on the merit, wait for the bad balls. There will be good balls. But play your natural game," Seales added.

Which team has the upper hand after the conclusion of play on Day 1? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Barbados Test here.

