England Women have announced their squad of 15 players for the upcoming Ashes Test match. Heather Knight will lead the side with Natalie Sciver-Brunt as he deputy for the One-Off Test which will be played at Trent Bridge from June 22-26.

This will be the first-ever five-day Women's Test match. The multi-format series kicks off with the longest format of the game, followed by three T20 internationals played between 1-8 July and three one-day internationals that are scheduled between July 12-18.

Australia currently holds the Ashes, winning the last series 12-4 on points. In fact, they've won the last three of the four series, with England's last victory coming in 2014.

For those who might not know the points system in this muti-format series, the winners of the Test match will earn four points, with sides claiming two points if they are victorious in any of the six white-ball matches.

Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer receive maiden call-ups for England

Western Storm duo Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer get their first taste in international cricket, having earned their maiden call-up to the Test squad. Alice Capsey is another one who could be in line to make her Test debut.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt will be a significant miss to the side after announcing her retirement from all formats recently. In her absence, Kate Cross could be the one to lead a young and exuberant pace attack with the likes of Lauren Bell and Issy Wong.

England Women's squad for Ashes Test at Trent Bridge: Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Davidson-Richards and Danni Wyatt are also a part of the 'A' squad that will face Australia in a warm-up game, with Lauren Winfield-Hill captaining the side.

