  England Women vs West Indies 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details 

England Women vs West Indies 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details 

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 21, 2025 11:00 IST
Heather Knight and Stafanie Taylor (Images via Getty)
Heather Knight and Stafanie Taylor (Images via Getty)

England Women is all set to host West Indies Women for a white-ball series, beginning on May 21. The series will consist of three T20Is and as many ODIs and will run till June 7. Six grounds, Canterbury, Hove, Chelmsford, Derby, Leicester and Taunton will host the exciting action between both sides.

The experienced all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was recently announced as the new leader of the England women's team. She has replaced Heather Knight, who will be a key contributor for the side in this series.

England toured Australia for the Women's Ashes 2024-25 in their last assignment. They sustained whitewash defeats in the ODIs (3-0) as well as T20Is (3-0).

All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the Caribbean side, with Shemaine Campbelle serving as her deputy. The West Indies ODI side failed to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup, after they finished third in the Qualifier event last month.

also-read-trending Trending

However, the T20I side will look to take the confidence from their comfortable victory over England in the 2024 T20 World Cup. With the win, they qualifed for the semifinal, but were eventually knocked out by New Zealand.

The series will kickoff with the T20I series on May 21, and the ODI series begins from May 30. In particular, England will look to find their strongest XI and start their preparation for the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in India.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 telecast channel list

The bilateral series between both sides will be telecasted on Sky Sports for viewers in England. Meanwhile, the Indian viewers will be able to watch the game live on Sony Sports Network.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can hop on to the Sony LIV app and website for live-streaming the game. On the other hand, England viewers can catch a glimpse of the live action on the Sky Sports website.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
