England Women vs West Indies 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details 

England Women is all set to host West Indies Women for a white-ball series, beginning on May 21. The series will consist of three T20Is and as many ODIs and will run till June 7. Six grounds, Canterbury, Hove, Chelmsford, Derby, Leicester and Taunton will host the exciting action between both sides.

Ad

The experienced all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was recently announced as the new leader of the England women's team. She has replaced Heather Knight, who will be a key contributor for the side in this series.

England toured Australia for the Women's Ashes 2024-25 in their last assignment. They sustained whitewash defeats in the ODIs (3-0) as well as T20Is (3-0).

All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the Caribbean side, with Shemaine Campbelle serving as her deputy. The West Indies ODI side failed to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup, after they finished third in the Qualifier event last month.

Ad

Trending

However, the T20I side will look to take the confidence from their comfortable victory over England in the 2024 T20 World Cup. With the win, they qualifed for the semifinal, but were eventually knocked out by New Zealand.

The series will kickoff with the T20I series on May 21, and the ODI series begins from May 30. In particular, England will look to find their strongest XI and start their preparation for the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in India.

Ad

England Women vs West Indies 2025 telecast channel list

The bilateral series between both sides will be telecasted on Sky Sports for viewers in England. Meanwhile, the Indian viewers will be able to watch the game live on Sony Sports Network.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can hop on to the Sony LIV app and website for live-streaming the game. On the other hand, England viewers can catch a glimpse of the live action on the Sky Sports website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️