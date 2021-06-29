“Enough is enough” - Bangladesh umpire Moniruzzaman quits over Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan outbursts

Bangladesh umpire Moniruzzaman has decided to quit in the wake of senior cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah’s shocking misbehavior during the recently-concluded Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League. While revealing his decision to quit umpiring, Moniruzzaman stated that he wanted to keep his self-respect intact.

While Moniruzzaman was not involved in the match with Shakib Al Hasan, he was the TV umpire when Mahmudullah lost his cool after a decision did not go his team’s way.

Shakib Al Hasan was fined USD 5800 (Taka 5 lakh) and banned for three games after he threw tantrums and even kicked the stumps during Mohammedan Sporting’s match against Abahani Limited.

Meanwhile, Gazi Tank Cricketers' captain Mahmudullah lay down on the ground after an appeal during a clash against Prime Bank Cricket Club was turned down. Mahmudullah was found guilty of committing a level-2 offense and fined Taka 20,000.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Moniruzzaman said that umpires cannot be treated by players in such a brazen manner. He was quoted as saying by the website:

"Enough is enough for me and I don't want to umpire anymore. Umpires can make mistakes but if we are treated in this manner, there is no point in doing it anymore because I am not in it just for the money."

Moniruzzaman, who was part of Bangladesh's ICC Emerging Panel, added that he was stunned by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah's behavior. Sharing his thoughts on the incidents, Moniruzzaman added:

"I was not involved in Shakib's game. The way he behaved was something very hard for me to digest. In the Mahmudullah match, I was the TV umpire and watching the episode closely. It left me numb and at that point, I decided not to carry on with umpiring."

Moniruzzaman had a job with a private company and took up umpiring due to his passion for cricket. However, the recent developments in the Dhaka Premier League have left him disillusioned

"I am not an employee of the BCB and considering the money the umpires get from the board, I cannot take this. I was doing it out of love for the game because I used to get just the match fee. I am fortunate nothing untoward happened with me so far but who knows I might be a subject of humiliation in the next game," said Moniruzzaman.

Bangladesh Cricket Board confirms Moniruzzaman’s exit

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has conformed Moniruzzaman’s decision to quit umpiring in the wake of the Dhaka Premier League happenings. A BCB official told Cricbuzz:

"We have spoken with Moniruzzaman and he said that he is not interested to carry on with umpiring. He is not our employee so we cannot ask for any official explanation but I can say only one thing that he had a very promising career as an umpire."

Moniruzzaman also played two ODIs for Bangladesh in 2003 apart from featuring in 27 first-class and 18 List A games.

