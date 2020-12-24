European Cricket Network announce schedule for first six months of 2021 ECS season

The European Cricket Network (ECN) has announced the schedule for the first six months of 2021. After organising 700+ matches across 12 countries in Europe, the organising committee has promised a blockbuster and action-packed 2021 European Cricket Series (ECS) season.

The action kicks off in Barcelona on February 8 until March 12. The five-week ECS event promises to bring in plenty of action as witnessed in the two editions of the league held in 2019.

After the Barcelona tour, the focus shifts to Rome in Italy. A one-month-long ECS event is planned in the capital city between March 15 to April 17.

Post that, two-week long ECS events are scheduled to take place in Vienna between April 19 to May 1 and Prague from May 3 - 15 respectively. The final series prior to the European Cricket League (ECL21) will be ECS Krefeld, which will take place in a small city in Germany.

The grand event of the European Cricket Network - ECL21 - will be played in Spain between May 31 to June 25.

The organising committee released the group stage draw for ECL21 a few days back, while the squads, schedule and other details will be released a month prior to the league's beginning.

ECN has promised fans to telecast more than 1000 games across Europe in the 2021 edition of the league. The T10 event has caught the attention of a lot of people.

ECS 2021 Schedule

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

ECS Barcelona - February 18 to March 12

ECS Rome - March 15 to April 17

ECS Vienna - April 19 to May 1

ECS Prague - May 3 to 15

ECS Krefeld - May 17 to 29

ECL21 - May 31 to June 25