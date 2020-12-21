European Cricket Network's mega-event ECL 21 to begin on May 31

The second edition of the European Cricket League (ECL) will take place between May 31 and June 25, 2021 in Spain. The draw for the 2021 edition of the league took place today with 16 teams from 15 countries.

ECL's 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have promised to be back with the mega event next year.

Last edition's winner V.O.C. Rotterdam will get a straight qualification to the finals day, whereas the rest of the 15 teams will have to battle out in the group stage.

They will be drawn across three groups containing five teams each. After the league phase, the top four teams from every group will make it to the finals day, while the bottom team will be eliminated.

The four teams from every group will compete in the finals day in the below format.

Qualifier 1: 1st vs 2nd

Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th

Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of E

Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winners of Q2

The three winners of the group finals days will battle in the final week of the competition along with the best runner up of all the three groups.

The fifth team in the final week will be V.O.C. Rotterdam, who get a direct qualification to the final stage after having won the last edition.

ECL 21 Groups

Group A: Swardeston, Brescia CC, Minhaj Cricket Club / La Manga, FCA 04 United Stars Darmstadt, Dreux.

(Anyone team from Minhaj Cricket Club / La Manga will make it to the ECL21 post the Spanish qualifiers which is scheduled to be held early next month.)

Group B: Forfarshire, Ostend Exiles, Lund Cricket Club, Bjorvika, HBS Craeyenhout.

Group C: CIYMS Cricket Club, Cluj Cricket Club, Svanholm, Helsinki Gymkhana, Moscow Foxes.

ECL 21 Dates

Group A: May 31 - June 4

Group B: June 7 - 11

Group C: June 14 -18

The dates for the finals day and final week will be released shortly. The schedule for the event will also be released in due time.