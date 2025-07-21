"Even our daughter doesn't do a lot of physical activity" - Indian legend makes huge statement on fitness amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 21, 2025 18:43 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Indian cricket team during a training session amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests - Source: Getty

Indian legend MS Dhoni made a blunt take on fitness levels in today's day and age. Citing the example of his daughter, Dhoni remarked that fitness levels had gone down among Indians in recent history.

Speaking at an event in Ranchi, the former captain made a huge statement on fitness and its dropping levels among people in the country.

"Nowadays that age is coming down, in the sense the amount of physical activity is coming down. So, the average fitness level of us as Indians, that has gone down. Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activity. She is not into sport so we have to plan things where you (are) physically active. That's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sport," he said.
MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. However, he has maintained his fitness, featuring in every IPL edition to date, even after international retirement.

Indian star's stunning transformation amid fitness debate

Meanwhile, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a stunning transformation. The 27-year-old has faced constant criticism for his fitness and weight, which he has now seemingly left behind.

Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz hasn't managed to nail a spot in the Indian team after making his Test debut in 2024. He was a part of the India squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia but got no games and wasn't picked for the ongoing England tour.

Determined to make a comeback, Sarfaraz Khan has worked hard on his fitness. He lost 17 kilos in the last few months, transforming himself.

Sarfaraz has played 55 first-class matches, scoring 4685 runs at an average of 65.98 with 16 hundreds. Moreover, he has also played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with a hundred and three fifties.

He recently represented India A against England Lions, scoring 92 runs ahead of the ongoing Test series in England.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
