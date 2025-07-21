"Even our daughter doesn't do a lot of physical activity" - Indian legend makes huge statement on fitness amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Indian legend MS Dhoni made a blunt take on fitness levels in today's day and age. Citing the example of his daughter, Dhoni remarked that fitness levels had gone down among Indians in recent history.Speaking at an event in Ranchi, the former captain made a huge statement on fitness and its dropping levels among people in the country.&quot;Nowadays that age is coming down, in the sense the amount of physical activity is coming down. So, the average fitness level of us as Indians, that has gone down. Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activity. She is not into sport so we have to plan things where you (are) physically active. That's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sport,&quot; he said.Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. However, he has maintained his fitness, featuring in every IPL edition to date, even after international retirement.Indian star's stunning transformation amid fitness debateMeanwhile, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a stunning transformation. The 27-year-old has faced constant criticism for his fitness and weight, which he has now seemingly left behind.Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz hasn't managed to nail a spot in the Indian team after making his Test debut in 2024. He was a part of the India squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia but got no games and wasn't picked for the ongoing England tour.Determined to make a comeback, Sarfaraz Khan has worked hard on his fitness. He lost 17 kilos in the last few months, transforming himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSarfaraz has played 55 first-class matches, scoring 4685 runs at an average of 65.98 with 16 hundreds. Moreover, he has also played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with a hundred and three fifties.He recently represented India A against England Lions, scoring 92 runs ahead of the ongoing Test series in England.