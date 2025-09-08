“Even in England, we could have won 5-0” - Former India cricketer’s stunning reason behind loss in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former cricketer Yograj Singh feels that India could have whitewashed England during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, had Arshdeep Singh been a part of the playing XI. The left-arm pacer received his maiden red-ball call-up, but could not make his debut after being overlooked initially, and then was injured later on.

Arshdeep Singh's experience in England while playing in the County Championship, along with his rise in red-ball domestic cricket in India, helped him earn a call-up. With the team management not considering Mohammed Shami, the Men in Blue needed depth in their pace bowling department.

Team India initially went with a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj. When Bumrah was rested due to workload management over the course of the series, Akash Deep was preferred as the next choice in the pecking order.

When India were struck with an injury crisis midway through the series, not only was Anshul Kamboj brought in as a late addition, but he also went on to make his debut during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Arshdeep Singh was reportedly 'restless' over not availing a chance during the tour, and recently featured in the Duleep Trophy clash against East Zone.

Yograj Singh felt that Arshdeep Singh's absence, and the lower order's inability to contribute with runs, were why India could not win the series, and had to settle for a draw instead.

"Even in England, we could have won 5-0 if Arshdeep was there in the squad. We could have won the series 3-2, had we not lost at Lord's by 21 runs, because our tail enders we pushing it hard. They could not win it, they could not achieve it, because we never gave them a chance with the bat," Yograj Singh said in an interview with Inside Sport.

"If we can make all-rounders (out of bowlers), then our team, we can once again be like a Sourav Ganguly team. What Sourav did when he was captain, he made a No.7 ranked team to No.1 team, in just about five years time. Then we destroyed the team after 2011. In that team, you had Yuvi, Viru, Sachin and Sourav who could bowl, these guys picked up 100-100 wickets. We should tell our batsmen that, 'Tum log ball daalo yaar (You guys also bowl)'. Bowl to the tailenders for an hour," he added.

Team India's lower order was put to the test when they crumbled in the run chase during the third Test at Lord's. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tried to assist Ravindra Jadeja by staving off the English bowlers, but ultimately fell agonisingly short.

The twin collapses in the first Test at Leeds also led to a radical shift in the team combination, with extra emphasis laid on the batting depth.

The lower order, however, in a way, redeemed itself in the series finale when the team needed it the most. Akash Deep scored a vital 66 in the second innings at The Oval after coming on as a night watchman initially.

"Make them bat in the nets for 1-2 hours daily after the session" - Yograj Singh urges Team India to improve the lower order's batting across formats

Yograj Singh recalled how the Indian team failed to see Kapil Dev's potential with the bat initially, and how he transformed from a pacer to one of the best all-rounders of all time. He feels that the current crop of bowlers should also focus on improving their batting.

"The problem with the Indian squad, at the moment, is that we are not looking to make the bowlers into all-rounders. Kapil Dev was never given batting in the nets, I was yeling at the top of my voice, 'Kapil ko batting karao (Make Kapil bat)'. At that time, he used to come in at No.11, score 70-80 runs, so no one was looking ahead. Nowadays, Bumrah and all these bowlers, what you call them tail enders, I don't. You are not looking ahead that they can be groomed into very very good all-rounders. If you work with them, make them bat in the nets for 1-2 hours daily after the session, I think that could be the best thing that could happen," Yograj Singh said.

Team India are facing a similar conundrum regarding the batting depth once again ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The squad arguably have four stellar frontline bowlers along with the two all-rounders, but featuring all of them together will leave them with a lengthy tail after No.7.

