"Even the GOAT Sachin Tendulkar scored a duck in his first ODI game" - Twitter reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's failure on T20I debut

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal could not produce a memorable T20I debut as he fell for just a single run off two deliveries in the first over of India's run-chase in the third T20 in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

After getting off the mark on the first ball, the 21-year-old miscued a slower delivery from Obed McCoy straight into the hands of Alzarri Joseph at mid-on. Following his selection to the Indian T20 squad for the West Indies series, several experts and fans have pushed for Jaiswal to be included in the playing XI in place of the struggling Ishan Kishan.

Unfortunately, the southpaw could not replicate similar heroics to his Test debut earlier in the tour, when he scored a sensational 171 in Dominica.

Jaiswal has set Indian domestic cricket on fire with his breathtaking performances in first-class, List-A cricket, and the IPL. During the 2023 IPL season, the destructive left-hander scored an incredible 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

Despite being heartbroken by Jaiswal's surprising failure considering his red-hot form, fans on Twitter encouraged the youngster to keep his head high, while a few were slightly more critical.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Not a great T20i debut for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Departs for 1 in the 1st over itself.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for 1 run in 2 balls on his T20i debut.



Full support Yashasvi Jaiswal. Coming down to debut in a series decider match won't be easy. Don't lose hope.

Still Proud of Yashasvi Jaiswal for not Statpadding. You are not Ruturaj Gaikwad. You will get another chance for sure

Yashasvi Jaiswal - You have a long bright future ahead. Don't worry

0(2) - MS Dhoni vs SA, 2006

0(1) - KL Rahul vs ZIM, 2016

0(1) - Prithvi Shaw vs SL, 2021

1(4) - Shivam Dube vs BAN 2019

1(2) - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, today*



Lowest run scored on T20I debut for India:
0(2) - MS Dhoni vs SA, 2006
0(1) - KL Rahul vs ZIM, 2016
0(1) - Prithvi Shaw vs SL, 2021
1(4) - Shivam Dube vs BAN 2019
1(2) - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, today*

Team India looks to avoid their first T20I series defeat since 2021

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the third T20I.

Faced with a must-win situation, Team India was asked to field first by the West Indies and restricted the hosts to 159/5 in their 20 overs. Returning to the side after missing the second game, Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form in the T20 format, picking up 3/28 in his four overs.

This included the massive scalp of the in-form Nicholas Pooran and top-scorer Brandon King in the same over. In reply, the Men in Blue lost both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, cheaply to be reduced to 34/2 in the fifth over.

However, a phenomenal batting display by Suryakumar Yadav has the side on the doorstep of a comfortable victory to stay alive in the series. The destructive right-hander smashed 83 off only 44 deliveries on a tacky Guyana wicket to reduce the required runs to 39 from 44 balls at the time of his dismissal.

India have not lost a series in any format to the West Indies since 2017 and are also unbeaten in their last 12 bilateral T20I series since a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in 2021.

As things stand, Hardik Pandya's men are placed at a comfortable 123/3 after 13 overs, requiring a further 37 from seven overs to avoid an embarrassing series defeat.