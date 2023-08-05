"Even I was aware of festivals before BCCI" - Fans slam Indian board amid fears of rescheduling England-Pakistan match because of Kali Pooja

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the ire of fans for the umpteenth time this year for the same issue: the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule.
Reports on Saturday, August 5, suggested that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has asked the national board to reschedule Pakistan's match with England on November 12 at the Eden Gardens as it clashes with the festival of Kali Pooja.
Earlier, the Kolkata police had told the CAB that security arrangements for the match might be an issue because of the festival, which is one of the biggest for the state and often attracts big crowds in local events.
With less than two months to go for the mega event and tickets yet to be released, fans on Twitter questioned BCCI's competency. Most asked how could the board not be aware of clashes with big festivals and such security concerns beforehand.
If the BCCI is forced to reschedule, this will be the third such change. Earlier, Pakistan's clash with India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium was shifted to October 14 from 15 because it was coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.
To accommodate that, Pakistan's clash with Sri Lanka was advanced to October 10 from October 12 to facilitate a three-day gap between the matches.
BCCI has been under pressure for a long time for the 2023 World Cup
The board has been under immense pressure for the past six months. Initially, it was criticised for delaying the release of the schedule to just over two months before the event.
The lack of information on tickets sale has been a major disturbance for fans as well. Most recently, the official announcement that fans will require physical copies of tickets bought online also raised fears of a stampede-like situation at some grounds during IPL 2023.