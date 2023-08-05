"Even I was aware of festivals before BCCI" - Fans slam Indian board amid fears of rescheduling England-Pakistan match because of Kali Pooja

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the ire of fans for the umpteenth time this year for the same issue: the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule.

Reports on Saturday, August 5, suggested that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has asked the national board to reschedule Pakistan's match with England on November 12 at the Eden Gardens as it clashes with the festival of Kali Pooja.

Earlier, the Kolkata police had told the CAB that security arrangements for the match might be an issue because of the festival, which is one of the biggest for the state and often attracts big crowds in local events.

With less than two months to go for the mega event and tickets yet to be released, fans on Twitter questioned BCCI's competency. Most asked how could the board not be aware of clashes with big festivals and such security concerns beforehand.

Here are the top fan reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Two months to go for the biggest event in the sport and in its epicenter. Further confusion over the schedule while tickets remain distant. Just incredibly farcical that there are more questions with each passing day! #CricketTwitter

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 This isn't the usual calendar for a mega cricketing event in India. Of course it's a cascading effect caused by Covid that pushed the two T20 World Cups and this World Cup further. But the 2023 calendar was out well in advance. Surely enough time to prepare? #CricketTwitter

Maze @uploads_gaming , Somedays ago they were rescheduling Pak-Ind Game now they want to reschedule Pak-Eng, Is this Country hosting a WC Or Street cricket Tournament? @ESPNcricinfo Icc has giving WC Host to a Joke Country, Somedays ago they were rescheduling Pak-Ind Game now they want to reschedule Pak-Eng, Is this Country hosting a WC Or Street cricket Tournament?

Amjad @amjad_mohamad10 @ESPNcricinfo Take out the hosting rights from BCCI. They have letdown the nation, such a bizarre situation they have put in. The World Cup is 2 months away, and they are not able to put a final schedule .

Mustafa Masood Qureshi @mustafamasood23 @ESPNcricinfo Kya board ha bcci? They have made a mockery out of the most prestigious tournament in cricket. Shame on bcci

movieman @movieman777 @ESPNcricinfo Pathetic planning by BCCI when they couldn't even discuss simple points of festival dates and venues impacted by it...what's the point of board meeting then priot to schedule releases.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… at this rate I fear that the World Cup might be shifted to BCCI's beloved UAE again

dorky pig @MrNarci bcci can’t arrange one cricket world cup of 10 nations properly and indian govt want to bid for an olympics. also very funny that they’re bidding to host the 2036 olympics, exactly a century after the nazi germany one

Akash @Akashkumarjha14



The fact that BCCI managed to make so many scheduling screw up w.r.t festivals is a remarkable feat in itself.



#CricketTwitter In India every household knows the dates of significant festivals of a region well in advance,even if one doesn't it is just a Google search.The fact that BCCI managed to make so many scheduling screw up w.r.t festivals is a remarkable feat in itself.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar twitter.com/musafir_hu_yar… Even I was aware of the festival before BCCI

Faizan Lakhani @faizanlakhani First Ahmedabad and now Kolkata. I wonder why BCCI didn't discuss all these things with security and local associations before announcing the final schedule? The Wold Cup is just two months away, and we are still hearing these sort of stories. twitter.com/CricketNDTV/st…

Yash @CSKYash_ BCCI is embarrassing us all over the World atm like they legit announced the schedules of the World Cup then rescheduled them for some reason and now they might again reschedule some matches due to some festivals, nothing against festivals but couldn't BCCI see the dates before?

Shubman Gang @ShubmanGang @mufaddal_vohra This is poor management by BCCI as this hurts Cricket fans most who will have to reschedule their plans again

If the BCCI is forced to reschedule, this will be the third such change. Earlier, Pakistan's clash with India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium was shifted to October 14 from 15 because it was coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.

To accommodate that, Pakistan's clash with Sri Lanka was advanced to October 10 from October 12 to facilitate a three-day gap between the matches.

BCCI has been under pressure for a long time for the 2023 World Cup

The board has been under immense pressure for the past six months. Initially, it was criticised for delaying the release of the schedule to just over two months before the event.

The lack of information on tickets sale has been a major disturbance for fans as well. Most recently, the official announcement that fans will require physical copies of tickets bought online also raised fears of a stampede-like situation at some grounds during IPL 2023.