"Even if I die, carry my body like a proud father" - Yograj Singh opens up on heartbreaking interaction with Yuvraj during 2011 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yograj Singh opened up about an emotional chat between him and his son, Yuvraj Singh, when the latter played in the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup with cancer. Yograj Singh recently appeared on a podcast alongside Taruwar Kohli on the latter's YouTube channel.

During India's 2011 ODI World Cup group stage match against the West Indies in Chennai, Yuvraj Singh had barfed blood on the pitch, with the nation then realising that Singh had been playing with cancer. Yuvraj continued to play throughout the tournament and stayed with the team as they won the World Cup for the second time in their history.

Recollecting those memories, Yograj had the following to say:

"During that time, the reports came, he's coughing blood and is not able to sleep at night. I gave him a call and said there is something not right with you. I said that the doctor had called me and told me about the cancer. When I said it to him, he started laughing. After that, I said, "Pull out, get yourself treated."

"He said Dad, throughout my life, you had it your way, what not happened for it, and now you say come back. I promise you I will win this World Cup, but you pray to god to let me live till I hold the World Cup. After that, even if I die, carry my body like a proud father to the last rites," Yograj added.

Take a look at the video below (from 1:36:50):

Yuvraj Singh's numbers in the 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was one of the most influential figures in India's winning squad in the 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament, Yuvraj batted with cancer and scored 362 runs while picking up 15 wickets as well.

For his performances, he was named the Player of the Tournament. Yuvraj then went for treatment and made a comeback to the Indian team in 2013, going on to the Men's T20 World Cups 2014 and 2016 and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

He retired from the sport in 2019 and now actively participates in the various Legends Leagues held.

