"Even Kuldeep Yadav can score 100 in this unknown tournament" - Fans react to Shaheen Afridi's 55-run knock vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi captivated fans with his blistering batting exploits in the team's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) clash against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on Sunday, March 10.

Shaheen promoted himself to No. 5 in the batting order. The speedster once again proved that he is very much capable with the bat as well, notching up a quick-fire half-century, his second in PSL history.

The 23-year-old scored 55 runs in just 34 balls, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 161.76. Shaheen slammed four sixes and two fours during his entertaining knock, which helped his team register a 166-run total.

Shaheen crossed the 50-run mark with a stunning six off Abrar Ahmed's bowling in the 17th over. He followed it by celebrating his fifty by placing a finger on his lips.

While the Pakistani pace spearhead was praised by many on social media for his batting, certain fans opined that the level of PSL bowling is so low that even Shaheen managed to score a half-century.

Shaheen Afridi's heroics with the bat went in vain as Quetta Gladiators completed a six-wicket victory in a last-ball thriller to qualify for the playoffs. The Lahore Qalandars captain conceded 41 runs from four overs while picking up two wickets.

Quetta required 14 runs to win from the last over. Shaheen backed himself to do the job with the ball but failed to defend the score. Mohammad Wasim Jr hit a six on the final ball of the contest to take his team to a crucial victory.

"Sometimes you need luck" - Shaheen Afridi opens up Lahore Qalandars' underwhelming PSL 2024 campaign

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars endured a disappointing campaign this year, failing to qualify for the all-important playoffs in PSL 2024.

Shaheen Afridi and company struggled to get going throughout the competition, securing just a single win from their 10 fixtures. Speaking about the team's six-wicket loss to Quetta Gladiators and their dismal season, he said during the post-match presentation:

"Congrats to Quetta, they played very good cricket. Last 3-4 overs, they played according to their plan, they hit every ball. We could have won this game, but credit to them. Going into the final over, they had wickets and they played very good cricket. 160 is not a big total. But last 14 runs, I bowled and I should stop but that's cricket's beauty."

"Saud (Shakeel) was brilliant the way he started the innings, throughout the 20 overs he played very good cricket. We played really good cricket the whole season, sometimes you need luck. Hopefully, we prepare well for the next season and grab the opportunities," he added.

Shaheen Afridi is the leading wicket-taker for Lahore in PSL 2024, bagging 14 wickets from nine outings at an economy rate of 8.61.

