"Even on that pitch, that's an alarming collapse"- Fans slam Indian batting for horror show against Bangladesh

A horrific batting collapse saw Team India fail to win the third and final T0I against Bangladesh on Thursday. The Women in Blue could only post 102/9 in their 20 overs, which was chased down comfortably in the end by the hosts as they won with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Harmanpreet Kaur proved to be the only batter who showed some sort of application as she scored a patient 40. At 91/3 in the 17th over, it seemed like the visitors had a chance to get to the 130-run mark with some big hits.

However, that wasn't to be as they lost their next six wickets for just 11 runs and gave the advantage to Bangladesh. Fans on Twitter slammed Team India's poor batting and felt it was the main reason why they failed to inflict a 3-0 whitewash. Here are some of the reactions:

Playing 11, Batting, bowling, bowling changes, field placing nothing made sense. Needed to lose the last match also.



#BANvIND May be for the first time I'm really happy that India lost a matchPlaying 11, Batting, bowling, bowling changes, field placing nothing made sense. Needed to lose the last match also. May be for the first time I'm really happy that India lost a match 👍Playing 11, Batting, bowling, bowling changes, field placing nothing made sense. Needed to lose the last match also. #BANvIND

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 91/3 in 16.1 to 102/9. Even on that pitch, that's an alarming collapse. India have had close to zero takeaways this series save for Minnu Mani's bowling #BANvIND 91/3 in 16.1 to 102/9. Even on that pitch, that's an alarming collapse. India have had close to zero takeaways this series save for Minnu Mani's bowling #BANvIND

#BANvIND Breaking News - Harmanpreet Kaur singlehandedly posts 120 for India, in the T20 WC 2024 opener on one leg Breaking News - Harmanpreet Kaur singlehandedly posts 120 for India, in the T20 WC 2024 opener on one leg#BANvIND

#BANvIND India Women Learn Nothing from the Last Match, You Can't Defend Around 100 runs Twice in a Row India Women Learn Nothing from the Last Match, You Can't Defend Around 100 runs Twice in a Row #BANvIND

Kaptaan Kaur @radharman171 Shameful batting. Letting out too many singles due to bad fielding, too little dots. Shafali needs to improve, or sit out for a while. Idk what's happening with Smriti and Jemi. Bowling Rashi in a crucial over was a terrible move. This team is way too reliant on Harman. #BANvIND Shameful batting. Letting out too many singles due to bad fielding, too little dots. Shafali needs to improve, or sit out for a while. Idk what's happening with Smriti and Jemi. Bowling Rashi in a crucial over was a terrible move. This team is way too reliant on Harman. #BANvIND

#INDvBAN India's batting line up failed to perform again, as they slumped from 91/3 in 16.1 overs to 102/9. India's batting line up failed to perform again, as they slumped from 91/3 in 16.1 overs to 102/9. #INDvBAN https://t.co/XRSdxhqD4y

Kaptaan Kaur @radharman171 Harman can't carry this team forever. Smriti, Shafali, Jemi all need to step up. They are the top order, they are expected to take most of the pressure. If they cannot do that, what is the point? Is this how we will win WCs? We need our three Rs back. #BANvIND Harman can't carry this team forever. Smriti, Shafali, Jemi all need to step up. They are the top order, they are expected to take most of the pressure. If they cannot do that, what is the point? Is this how we will win WCs? We need our three Rs back. #BANvIND

#BANvIND Our batting collapse after Harman's wicket even in a nothing to lose match just baffles me to the core. Our batting collapse after Harman's wicket even in a nothing to lose match just baffles me to the core.#BANvIND

But phir bhi girte padte, 100 badi mushkil sei humsei bante hai 🛐



#BANvIND Batting depth kei naam pei Devika Vaidya Koh hum No. 10 mei bhejte hai,But phir bhi girte padte, 100 badi mushkil sei humsei bante hai 🛐 Batting depth kei naam pei Devika Vaidya Koh hum No. 10 mei bhejte hai,But phir bhi girte padte, 100 badi mushkil sei humsei bante hai 🛐#BANvIND

Bangladesh beat India for the first time since 2018

For the first time since the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final, Bangladesh were able to beat India in women's cricket and they would be delighted to break the winless streak. The target of 103 wasn't a huge one, but having failed to chase down 96 in the last game, the hosts would have had a few nerves.

The Women in Blue did keep on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. But it was Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana who kept their innings together. She won the Player of the Match award for her fine 42.

When Sultana was run-out, there would have been a sense of optimism in the visitors' camp. However, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter ensured that the hosts were home safely. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. still have a lot of issues to solve in their batting, especially with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in Bangladesh.

