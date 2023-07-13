"Even on that pitch, that's an alarming collapse"- Fans slam Indian batting for horror show against Bangladesh

A horrific batting collapse saw Team India fail to win the third and final T0I against Bangladesh on Thursday. The Women in Blue could only post 102/9 in their 20 overs, which was chased down comfortably in the end by the hosts as they won with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.
Harmanpreet Kaur proved to be the only batter who showed some sort of application as she scored a patient 40. At 91/3 in the 17th over, it seemed like the visitors had a chance to get to the 130-run mark with some big hits.
However, that wasn't to be as they lost their next six wickets for just 11 runs and gave the advantage to Bangladesh. Fans on Twitter slammed Team India's poor batting and felt it was the main reason why they failed to inflict a 3-0 whitewash. Here are some of the reactions:
Bangladesh beat India for the first time since 2018
For the first time since the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final, Bangladesh were able to beat India in women's cricket and they would be delighted to break the winless streak. The target of 103 wasn't a huge one, but having failed to chase down 96 in the last game, the hosts would have had a few nerves.
The Women in Blue did keep on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. But it was Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana who kept their innings together. She won the Player of the Match award for her fine 42.
When Sultana was run-out, there would have been a sense of optimism in the visitors' camp. However, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter ensured that the hosts were home safely. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. still have a lot of issues to solve in their batting, especially with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in Bangladesh.