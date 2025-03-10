"Even if they played in Pakistan, their team would have won there too" - Wasim Akram shuts down India's critics after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram shut down Team India's detractors following the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. A few fans and experts claimed that India had an unfair advantage, considering they didn't have to travel as all their matches took place at the same venue.

Akram opined that India would have still finished as champions even if they had played in Pakistan, like the other participating teams. It is worth mentioning that the ICC event was hosted on Pakistani soil, but India didn't tour their neighboring country due to security issues.

Pointing out how Rohit Sharma and Co. have been a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket in recent years, the former Pakistan captain said on the show 'The DP World Dressing Room' (from 4:06):

"A lot of people talked about India playing all their matches in Dubai. Even if they played in Pakistan, their team would have won there too in the same fashion. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup without losing a game and now won the Champions Trophy without losing even one game; that shows the depth of their cricket and leadership."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side enjoyed an imperious run at the 2025 Champions Trophy. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched the coveted trophy by chasing a 252-run target against New Zealand in the summit clash.

Sharma led from the front in the crucial encounter, playing an explosive 76-run knock, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"There was a lot of pressure to remove the captain and the coach" - Wasim Akram feels India were under pressure ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

In the aforementioned show, Wasim Akram emphasized that India were under significant pressure in the lead-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy. He highlighted that Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir's roles came under scrutiny following the side's series defeats to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Appreciating the Indian team management for backing Sharma and Gambhir despite the underwhelming campaigns, Akram said (from 4:26):

"If you remember, they lost 3-0 to New Zealand in India, lost in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and ODI series against Sri Lanka. There was a lot of pressure to remove the captain and the coach, but sanity prevailed. The BCCI said no, this is our coach and captain, and now see, they are the champions of the champions."

With the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Sharma became the second Indian captain to win two ICC events.

