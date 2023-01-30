"Even the spiders don't spin the web as much" - Aakash Chopra on the spinners ruling the roost in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that spinners from both sides ruled the roost in the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

The Kiwis were restricted to 99/8 after opting to bat first in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29. The Men in Blue chased down the target with six wickets and just one delivery to spare to draw level in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the spinners spun their web around the opposition batters, saying:

"Only spin was on, from both sides. Even the spiders don't spin the web as much, that was the story. Both sides wanted to bat first. The Indian team made a change - played Yuzi Chahal in place of Umran Malik."

Chopra was surprised to see Yuzvendra Chahal bowl only two overs on a square turner, elaborating:

"The pitch was turning so much but still, Yuzi bowled only two overs. He conceded just four runs in his two overs and picked up one wicket. The opposition could score only 99 runs. The ball started turning from the first ball and we asked why was it spinning so much."

Chahal was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing Finn Allen. The leg-spinner also bowled the final over of the powerplay but was not given the ball thereafter.

"Is it intentional or accidental?" - Aakash Chopra on the turning pitches for the first two T20Is

Hardik Pandya was the only seamer to bowl four overs in the game. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was unsure if turning tracks were deliberately prepared for the first two T20Is between India and New Zealand, observing:

"It was spinning in Ranchi and here as well. Is it intentional or accidental that suddenly the pitches are turning so much? I can tell you one thing - the red-soil pitch is used in Lucknow, which generally has a little more bite."

The former Indian opener pointed out that a record was created because of the spin-friendly conditions in Lucknow, stating:

"Our team bowled 13 overs of spin and the opposition team bowled 17 overs of spin - we saw a total of 30 overs of spin in this game. If we talk about full members, so much spin has never been bowled till today."

Chopra concluded by reiterating that Chahal should have bowled his full quota of overs, elaborating:

"There was a question there. You got [Deepak] Hooda, Washi [Washington Sundar] and Kuldeep [Yadav] to bowl. You could have got Chahal also to bowl his full quota of overs.

"I feel it should have been done. Fast bowlers - of course, Hardik [Pandya] bowled his full overs, Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep [Singh] also couldn't bowl their full overs."

ΝΘᏴᏆͲᎪ🇮🇳🚩❤️💯 @RoFanBoy45264



#INDVsNZT20 In a pitch that was favouring spinners Sir Hardik McGrath gave only 2 overs to Chahal and bowled 4 overs himself and conceded 25 In a pitch that was favouring spinners Sir Hardik McGrath gave only 2 overs to Chahal and bowled 4 overs himself and conceded 25 😶#INDVsNZT20 https://t.co/w7HGlqI1Hp

While Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda bowled four overs apiece, Washington Sundar was also given only three overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/7 in two overs) finished as the most successful bowler, with all four spinners and Hardik Pandya picking up a wicket apiece.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : Did Hardik Pandya err in not giving Yuzvendra Chahal his full quota of four overs? Yes No 0 votes