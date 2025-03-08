"Even we have started calling him a king " - Former Pakistan cricketer's massive praise for Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal backed Virat Kohli to shine in the side's upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. He stated that the ace batter's performances have led to even the Pakistani people addressing him as 'king'.

Kohli has been in impressive form in the ICC event. The 36-year-old notched up his 51st ODI ton with an unbeaten 100-run knock against Pakistan in the group stage. He delivered another clutch knock in the crucial semifinal clash with Australia, scoring 84 runs.

Expecting Kohli to do well in the 2025 Champions Trophy final as well, here's what Akmal said on ex-Pakistan batter Basit Ali's latest YouTube video (from 15:20):

"For India, no doubt, King Kohli. Even we have started calling him a king now because of how he has performed. He is a match-winner."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli is India's leading run scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The seasoned campaigner has amassed 217 runs across four innings at an average of 72.33.

"You can say that India are the favorites" - Kamran Akmal on 2025 Champions Trophy final

In the aforementioned video, Kamran Akmal picked India as the favorites for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He opined that the Blackcaps will have to counter the Indian spinners well to give Rohit Sharma and Co. a tough fight.

He remarked (from 14:01):

"If New Zealand play the Indian spinners well, maybe we'd see a good total or chase. However, they will have to work very hard for that. They have played very good cricket in this tournament and made a wonderful comeback after losing a match. They are a complete team. But still, you can say that India are the favorites."

India claimed a 44-run win over New Zealand in the group stage. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bamboozled the Kiwi batters, claiming a stunning five-wicket haul.

New Zealand were bowled out for 205 while chasing a 250-run target in Dubai. The Indian spinners ran riot in the encounter, claiming nine out of the ten wickets.

