"Even if Virat scores zero, he will still be Virat Kohli" - Former India spinner shares advice as senior batter makes Ranji Trophy 2024-25 comeback

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged Virat Kohli to spend time at the crease when he gets a chance to bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. Harbhajan reckons that if Kohli occupies the crease, he should be back among the runs.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They bowled out the opposition for 241 in 67.4 overs. In reply, Delhi went to stumps at 41-1 after 10 overs. Playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012, Kohli is slated to bat at the No. 4 position.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan shared some words of advice for his former India teammate on his domestic comeback and said:

"When he goes out to bat, he should occupy the crease and spend three to four hours. Even if Virat scores zero, he will still be Virat Kohli. He will never be a lesser player. His achievements are very big. He should occupy the crease, and if he does that, he will score runs."

The 44-year-old urged the Indian batting superstar to enjoy the game and guide youngsters as to how someone can become a big player like him. He added.

"Virat Kohli is a role model. Youngsters will look up to him. If he scores runs or doesn't, it is a different matter. If I was Virat Kohli, it would be to enjoy. When we start playing cricket because we enjoy it.

"When you reach Virat's level, the pressure and expectations take the front seat while enjoyment takes the back seat. I want him to enjoy the game and tell youngsters how to be Virat Kohli," the former India spinner went on to add.

While Kohli did not get a chance to bat on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways, he was a fan favorite. People gathered in thousands to watch him and also chanted his name. The former India captain also interacted with the crowd and kept them entertained with his antics.

Virat Kohli's red-ball struggles

Kohli has been struggling for runs in Test cricket for a few months. He registered a highest score of 47 in four innings against Bangladesh at home in September 2024. In the subsequent, three-match series against New Zealand, the 36-year-old managed only one half-century in six innings.

The right-handed batter scored a hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test against Australia. However, he ended the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with just 190 runs from nine innings.

