"Even Williamson laughing" - Babar Azam slammed on social media for poor captaincy in 2023 World Cup match vs NZ

Babar Azam's captaincy has left a lot to be desired, as Pakistan have endured a torrid campaign so far in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

His leadership once again came under the scanner during the side's fixture against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 4). The Men in Green won the toss and elected to field first in the crucial encounter.

Pakistan decided to go into the contest without a frontline spinner, a move that didn't sit well with certain fans. Many Pakistani supporters were also not pleased with the decision to bowl first in a day game.

Their bowling and fielding were also ordinary, and the Blackcaps capitalised on it, registering an imposing 401-run total. Several fans and former cricketers took to social media, raising questions about Babar's captaincy.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Babar Azam's decision to field first backfired, as New Zealand ended up scoring their highest-ever total in World Cups. Opener Rachin Ravindra scored 108 runs, while skipper Kane Williamson missed out on a well-deserved century, getting out on 95.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three scalps. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi struggled to get going, conceding 90 runs from his 10 overs, finishing with the most expensive spell for a Pakistani bowler in the tournament's history.

Babar Azam and Co. are placed 6th in the 2023 World Cup standings

Pakistan's chances to qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup hang by a thread, as they have just three wins to their name from seven outings and are placed sixth in the points table.

The Babar Azam-led side kicked off their campaign on an impressive note, securing wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their first two matches. However, it was followed by an embarrassing four-match losing streak.

Pakistan's hopes of finishing in the top four will come to an end if they fail to win the ongoing match against New Zealand.