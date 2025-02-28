"Every day with you is a gift" - Former Team India all-rounder posts adorable birthday wish for wife

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wished his better half, Safa Baig, a happy birthday in an adorable fashion. The cricket star penned down a sweet note, wishing his better half on her special day.

Pathan shared a picture with Safa and emphasized that he celebrates her every day. Hailing his wife as his "greatest blessing", the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Happy Birthday, My Love! You are my heart, my joy, and my greatest blessing. Every day with you is a gift, I do celebrate you everyday but today it’s a very special day as you were born on this day. Wishing you endless happiness, love, and laughter—today and always!"

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig tied the knot on February 4, 2016. Their wedding ceremony took place in Mecca. The couple are parents to two sons, Imran and Suleiman.

On the professional front, Safa runs her fashion label. Pathan, on the other hand, announced his retirement from cricket in January 2020. After hanging up his boots, he made a name for himself as a commentator.

Irfan Pathan was the Player of the Match in the 2007 T02 World Cup final between India and Pakistan

One of the highlights of Irfan Pathan's Team India career was the 2007 T20 World Cup final. The left-arm pacer was a key architect in the Men in Blue's thrilling five-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash.

Pathan registered stunning bowling figures of 4-0-16-3, claiming the crucial wickets of Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the crucial encounter.

The Indian all-rounder finished his career with 301 international wickets across formats. The southpaw also proved his mettle with the bat, amassing 2,821 runs, including a Test century, at the highest level.

It is worth mentioning that Pathan is also the first-ever player to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match. He achieved the feat against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi, in 2006 by dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf off successive deliveries.

