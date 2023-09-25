"Every individual is responsible for their actions" - Babar Azam's father responds to former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif's disparaging claims

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddiqui, responded to former pacer Mohammad Asif's claims that he can bowl a maiden to Babar even today. The disgraced seamer, who played 72 games for Pakistan, was critical of Babar's strike rate and asserted that he could be contained easily if good balls were bowled to him.

On a live Twitter handle on Saturday, September 23, Asif shared:

"I selected Babar Azam in the trials after he faced two balls only, you can ask his father that I picked Babar in ZTBL trials. I rate highly, he is one of the best batters in the country but he plays dots in the power-play and puts pressure on Rizwan. I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today, he cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him."

However, instead of further instigating a back-and-forth, Babar's father shared a classy response on his Instagram handle. Azam Siddiqui recalled when Babar faced Asif at 16 in a club game as the pacer attempted to make a national comeback.

Babar scored 84 in that game but expressed anger at being dismissed by Asif, who had used abusive language towards the batter. However, his father consoled him by reminding Babar of the 11 boundaries he struck against Asif during the innings.

Soon after this game, the current Pakistan captain attended trials for the ZTBL team at the National Academy, when Asif went to the administration and pushed for Babar's inclusion by saying:

"Why are you hesitating with him? He hit me for 11 fours. Note down his name and include him in the bank team; he will prove to be an asset for you."

Azam Senior concluded with a classy statement saying:

"Dear Mr. Mohammad Asif, every individual is responsible for their actions. If such a time comes, Babar will gladly play a maiden over against you in order to show you respect."

He also requested fans to not make uncalled-for statements against Asif.

Despite being among the best bowlers in the world, Asif's Pakistan career ended when he was suspended in the spot-fixing scandal in 2011.

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in the upcoming 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam will look to lead Pakistan to a second ODI World Cup title.

Pakistan announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup on September 22, with Babar Azam as the captain and Shadab Khan as his deputy.

Coming off a disappointing Asia Cup campaign where they finished at the bottom of the Super Four table, the Men in Green will look to clinch their first 50-over World Cup title since 1992.

Although still ranked World No.2 in ODIs, Pakistan have several questions to answer following their disastrous ending to the Asia Cup and the injury to ace pacer Naseem Shah. While the side welcomed express pacer Hasan Ali back into the team to replace Naseem after over a year's hiatus, they retained struggling opener Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign with a supposedly easier game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.