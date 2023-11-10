"Every nation needs a gutsy young champion like Azmatullah Omarzai" - Fans react as all-rounder slams 97* in SA vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Azmatullah Omarzai starred with the bat for Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10.

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 97 runs off 107 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries. He walked out to bat when Afghanistan were reduced to 45/3 but helped his side post 244 in 50 overs. The 23-year-old, however, missed out on his maiden century.

In the 2023 World Cup, Omarzai has amassed 353 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.60, including three half-centuries. He has also scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, barring the ongoing match.

Fans and former players on X lauded Azmatullah Omarzai for his exploits with the bat against South Africa. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote:

"Every nation needs a gutsy young champion like Azmatullah Omarzai. Deserve the 100."

Here are some more reactions:

What happened in the SA vs AFG 2023 World Cup match so far?

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat after winning the toss as his side posted 244 in 50 overs. Apart from Omarzai, Noor Ahmed, Rahmat Shah, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped with scores of 26 (32), 26 (46), and 25 (22), respectively.

Gerald Coetzee emerged as the pick of the South Africa bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/44, while Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets apiece. Andile Phehlukwayo settled for one wicket.

While the Proteas have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup semifinals, Afghanistan missed a place in the top four. They had to defeat South Africa by 439 for a better net run rate than fourth-placed New Zealand, who have 10 points.

Afghanistan, though, looked sensational in the tournament. They beat the defending champions England before making light works of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led also troubled five-time champions Australia before Glenn Maxwell played the innings of a lifetime to take the Aussies past the finish line.

With four wins, Afghanistan have also qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. They will now be eyeing to end the tournament on high against South Africa.

