"Every time we say India are favorites against Pakistan in the recent past, but this time around it is an even battle" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the Men in Blue are not outright favorites against Pakistan ahead of their 2023 Asia Cup group-stage clash on Saturday. India and Pakistan have traded blows equally across their last set of meetings, which have come in the shortest format.

India and Pakistan last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup in England. The Men in Green are a completely different side now under Babar Azam and are currently the No.1-ranked team in the format, flexing their muscles in the Asia Cup 2023 opener with a 238-run win over Nepal.

Harbhajan believes that there is not much to separate between the two sides. Adding that the ODI format is ideal for Babar Azam, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"The ODI format suits Babar better than T20, because he gets time to play his game, and he has done really well in this format as well. Everytime we say India are favorites against Pakistan in the recent past, but this time around it is an even battle."

The fact that the sides are so evenly matched is down to Pakistan's prowess in the bowling unit compared to India's formidable batting unit. For generations, the point of difference in these matches has been the performances of each of these departments against the other.

Harbhajan opined that the situation remains the same for the new generation of players as well.

"As always, it will be Pakistan's bowling against India's batting to watch out for in this match. Pakistan bowlers are capable of doing it all, they can bowl at high pace, get the ball to swing, bowl yorkers and bouncers as well. At the same time, the Indian batting unit might just be the best in the world," he explained.

Pakistan bowlers are in fine form, having dismantled Afghanistan and Nepal in recent games in a ruthless fashion. The troika of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will prove to be a tough ask, even in subcontinent conditions.

"It is important to have batting depth" - Harbhajan Singh

The former spinner excluded Mohammed Siraj and included Shardul Thakur in the playing XI for the upcoming clash against Pakistan. Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, but Siraj has also blossomed in the format, even climbing to the No.1 spot earlier this year.

Harbhajan Singh stated that he included Thakur in the playing XI to have a batting option at No.8, which has become crucial in recent times.

"It is important to have batting depth and that is why I have Shardul Thakur at No.8. He has done well for India in ODIs and Tests. Even if it is a shortened match, the team should remain the same, because this team has it all," he said.

With KL Rahul currently nursing a niggle that keeps him out of the Kandy leg of the 2023 Asia Cup, Team India will have to find a spot for Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Kishan has played his best cricket at the top of the order, but a radical shuffle will have to be carried out in order to accommodate him there. As a result, he is likely to play in the middle order, as a positive matchup against the Pakistan spinners.

Harbhajan claimed that the upcoming match will be a huge test for Kishan.

"Ishan Kishan does not have much experience playing in the middle order, but I hope that he comes good. Strike needs to be rotated well in the middle overs, and it will be a huge test for Kishan," he concluded.