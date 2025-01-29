“Everybody has the option to block” - Pakistan bowler’s interesting take on cricketers texting female actors

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan recently spoke about cricketers texting female actors. He appeared on 'Hasna Mana Hai,' a show on Geo News, where he shared his opinion.

On the show, a fan asked the 26-year-old if he had texted any actors.

“Most female actors claim that cricketers send messages to them on social media, so have you ever messaged any actors?” the fan asked Shadab (as quoted by The Indian Express).

The Pakistan cricketer did not say yes or no but remarked that everyone had the option to block while claiming that the cricketers had received replies from the actors.

“Everybody has the option to block, so if you don’t like, then don’t reply. However, there are also replies from actors and they appear to show interest as well — as if they want to talk,” he said.

Shadab also said things are not presented as they are and are often exaggerated. He also claimed that actors sometimes use cricketers for fame, especially during a big tournament like the World Cup.

“We have seen some videos in which things are exaggerated but it doesn’t turn out like that, some actors do it for fame, like during a tournament or World Cup, such things come out because everyone is keeping their eyes on it," Shadab added.

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan denies claims made against him by TikToker

Last year, a Pakistan TikToker named Shahtaj Khan claimed that Shadab Khan used to talk to her on WhatsApp and Instagram and that she had proposed to him for marriage.

However, Shadab has been married to legendary Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malaika for over two years. While Shahtaj claimed that she was unaware of Shadab's marriage, the cricketer denied the claims, saying (via The Indian Express):

“There’s nothing like what’s being claimed."

Shadab Khan last played for Pakistan in June 2024 in the T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

