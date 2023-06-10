“Everyone in India will think it is not out” - Ricky Ponting shares his thoughts on Cameron Green’s stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting opined that the right decision was made with regard to Shubman Gill being adjudged caught by Cameron Green on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He also added that there will be a lot of debate over the decision, with most of the talk coming from India.

The Indian opener was given out for 18 by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough just before tea on Day 4 of the Test at The Oval. Australian pacer Scott Boland got the edge of Gill's bat and ball flew towards gully, where Green dived to his left and plucked off a stunner.

The Indian batter stood his ground, following which the decision was referred upstairs. While the ball was caught very close to the ground by Green, the third umpire concluded that the fielder had his hands under the ball and was in control of it.

Sharing his views on the decision, Ponting told ICC:

"When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen. I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out.

"That must have been what the umpires’ interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that," the Aussie legend added.

Ponting admitted that the decision is likely to divide opinion, cheekily stating that the debate will be a bigger one in India than Australia. The 48-year-old commented:

"There will be a lot of talk about it I am sure and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia. Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out."

Gill’s dismissal ended an impressive opening stand of 41 after India were set a target of 444 to win the WTC final.

“I was happy for that soft signal to be taken out of the game” - Ricky Ponting

There was no soft signal provided by the on-field umpires to Kettleborough before he arrived at a decision with regard to the catch. This happened since the ICC has decided to do away with the controversial rule. According to Ponting, the soft signal was unlikely to have made a difference. He opined:

"If it had have been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don’t think there would have been conclusive evidence.

"The reason I am saying that is, even without the soft signal, the third umpire thought it was out. At the end of the day I think the correct decision has probably been made,” he added.

Ponting also backed ICC’s decision to do away with the soft signal. He stated:

"I was happy for that soft signal to be taken out of the game...I think there was too many of those that seemed irrelevant. Everyone will say now that without the soft signal it is going to what technology can see and technology can provide, but at the end of the day it is still the third umpire making the decision on what he can see."

Meanwhile, India ended Day 4 of the WTC final at 164/3, needing a further 280 for victory on the final day of the Test.

