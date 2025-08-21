“Everyone knows who likes Harshit Rana” - Former India cricketer’s stunning comment on India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath slammed pacer Harshit Rana's selection to the 2025 Asia Cup squad ahead of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj as a case of favoritism. Rana endured a poor IPL 2025 season, finishing with 15 wickets at an average of almost 30 and an economy of over 10.

Yet, he impressed in his lone T20I appearance earlier in the year against England, with figures of 3/33 in four overs. Meanwhile, Prasidh was the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2025, picking up 25 wickets at an average of under 20 and an economy of 8.27.

Talking about Rana's selection over Prasidh, Badrinath said on his YouTube channel (8:12):

"There is no justifiable answer to this. This is purely due to the likeability factor. Everyone knows who likes Harshit Rana, because of which he keeps getting picked in the team. He is coming off a poor IPL season, whereas Prasidh Krishna has done brilliantly in the IPL and the England series."

He continued:

"I can't understand how he (Rana) came into this team. This is definitely a poor selection. Mohammed Siraj has such great numbers and is someone who gives his heart out. Even if we can give the benefit of the doubt for his non-selection as workload management, the next in the pecking order should have been Prasidh Krishna. Why was Prasidh Krishna not picked and how did Harshit Rana get into the team?"

Siraj is coming off an incredible Test tour of England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 23. He also picked up 16 wickets in IPL 2025 at an economy of 9.24.

"You took Shubman Gill based on recency bias" - S Badrinath on India's selections

S Badrinath questioned the different yardsticks applied to certain players, pointing to Shubman Gill's inclusion for the Asia Cup. The Indian Test captain is coming off a phenomenal Test series in England, leading all scorers with 754 runs and four centuries.

Gill has been subsequently appointed as India's vice-captain for the continental tournament despite his last T20I appearance coming in July 2024.

"You took Shubman Gill based on recency bias. Why not apply the same to a Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar or Prasidh Krishna? Is it just different yardsticks? Mohammed Siraj should have been picked over Harshit Rana. If not Siraj, it should have been Prasidh Krishna," said Badrinath (via the aforementioned source).

The eight-team 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE, starting on September 9.

